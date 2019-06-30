Maxi Curran says this Ulster win for Donegal Ladies was the sweetest yet

In years to come when Maxi Curran is “old and grey and full of sleep” although there is too much of Peter Pan in Maxi to ever reach that stage, he will be remembered for springing Niamh McLaughlin from Moville as his super-secret weapon in Sunday’s memorable victory over Armagh.

This victory is certainly the sweetest given the seven quality absentees from last year and is a great tribute to the resolve and organisational skills of the Donegal management team.

As he admitted afterwards, it looked grim back in January, but an infusion of young talent has gelled well with older icons to produce a potent force.

“Games turn on small things and we got the dream start with those couple of goals from the Armagh kick outs.

“But the girls did really well to have the composure to finish those chances when they got them and that was really important for us.

“Amy and Niamh’s goals were just so crucial, and many big games can turn on moments like these.

“Armagh were hit for six at that stage and they just seemed to find it so hard to find their feet at that stage.

“But our defenders were brilliant as well and I thought that Niamh Carr did a brilliant job on Aoife McCoy who was flying all year.

“Treasa Doherty did not give Aimee Mackin a kick, Evelyn McGinley on Blathin Mackin and they all did very well and that helped us.

“And the girls Niamh Carr and Megan Ryan also did very well on Caroline O’Hanlon.

“Caroline O’Hanlon was 20 when Megan Ryan was born so that shows you her great potential”.

He added: “We are just so happy as it was a real team effort.

“And it is not very often that you get a day when so many of the team plays really well, but thankfully that is what we got today, and it is just great to see.”

Donegal’s great start gave them a solid platform, but they faltered a bit towards half-time, something that was addressed at the interval.

“Geraldine McLaughlin is just such a quality player and is so smart and so skilled and can kick with both feet and just has so much going for and her two goals were very crucial in the second half”.

But what about Niamh McLaughlin, his secret weapon.

“Look Niamh is a player we have been trying to get our hands on for quite some time.

“She is just recently back from England and is working in Dublin and with the injury to Roisin Friel we were left with a predicament in terms of experience.

“And with Niamh Hegarty’s on-going injury we needed someone up front with a bit of spark and she was that too”.

He added that he was thankful that Amy Boyle Carr, who had a “big decision to make this year” had decided to stick with the GAA instead of the soccer.

“I am just so happy for her and the rest of them.

“This is the sweetest as we started from a tough base and we have only eight players that played in last year’s Ulster championship.

“But the young girls have been brilliant and it was really sweet for us today”.