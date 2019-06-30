Molloy and O'Malley save Naomh Conaill as they hit late points against Milford

Naomh Conaill bounced back from last week’s defeat by MacCumhaills with a two point win over Milford in Moyle View Park this afternoon.



Milford …………... 1-9

Naomh Conaill …. 1-11

But they were given a real tough test against a feisty Milford side who were really up for the fight.

The locals took whatever advantage there was from the diagonal stiff breeze dominated the opening half and led by four points at half-time.

Cathal McGettigan scored 1-3 in the opening half with James Doyle and Gary Merritt posting the points.

Such was the locals’ dominance in the opening half that they held Naomh Conaill scoreless for 30 minutes with Charles McGuinness’s goal and Brendan McDyer’s point Naomh Conaill’s only first half scores coming in injury time at the end of the half.

Immediately before McGuinness smashed a loose ball to the net Darragh Black missed a glorious opportunity to hit a second Milford goal.

Black had possession on the edge of the small rectangle and in behind the Naomh Conaill defence. But somehow he hesitated with only the ‘keeper to beat and elected to square the ball and the opportunity was gone.

Martin Regan, the Naomh Conaill manager, rejigged his team at half-time. Anthony Thompson slotted back in at centre-half-back and the front two of Charles McGuinness and Nathan Byrne moved to midfield.

Naomh Conaill were a different side and they outscored Milford 0-4 to 0-1 in the space of seven minutes to reduce the margin to one. Eoin Waide, Anthony Thompson and John O’Malley (2) hit the points for the visitors.

Cathal McGettigan and Christopher Barrett responded for Milford to go

three up again.

But thanks to strikes from 18-year-old Nathan Byrne, Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy and Brendan McDyer knocked over three quick points to tie up the game 1-8 each with ten minutes remaining.

Rory O’Donnell shortly after being introduced kicked a fine point to restore Milford’s lead.

But with Dermot Molloy and John O’Malley stepping up Naomh Conaill finished on the front foot with three late points, two from the Brick and one from O’Malley to snatch the win.



MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Peter Curran, Conor McNulty,, Conor Coll; James Doyle, Paddy Peoples, Gavin Grier; Joey Cullen;Luke Barrett; Cathal McGettigan (1-5,2f), Christpher Barrett (0-1), Gary Merritt (0-1); Darragh Black (0-1), Pauric Curley, Kyle Black. Subs: Rory O’Donnell (0-1) for P Curley 40; Martin Doyle for K Black 40.



NAOMH CONAILL; Stephen McGrath;Eunan Doherty, Kevin McGettigan; Stephen Molloy; Odhran Doherty, Hugh Gallagher, Eoin Waide (0-1); Marty Boyle, Seamus Corcoran; Brendan McDyre (0-2), Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy (0-3), Anthony Thompson (0-1); John O’Malley (0-3), Charles McGuinness (1-0), Nathan Byrne (0-1). Sub: Logan Quinn for K McGettigan 26.



REFEREE: Liam McConigley (Downings)