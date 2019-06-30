Aodh Ruadh strike late to get the points against Naomh Columba in Ballyshannon

It took them some time but Aodh Ruadh finally got the better of Naomh Columba at Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon

Aodh Ruadh 0-16

Naomh Columba 0-12

There was just three minutes left on the clock when Aodh Ruadh took the lead for the first time, but they finished really strongly.

Naomh Columba had a point on the board inside 30 seconds with Ryan Gillespie making use of the wind.

Nathan Boyle equalised from a free but further points from Pauric O'Neill, Paddy Byrne (50m free) and a Ryan Gillespie free had the visitors 0-4 to 0-1 ahead on 10 minutes.

They should have increased that lead two minutes later when a poor kick-out from Peter Boyle found Kieran McBrearty and he sent Michael Maguire on one of normal maurauding runs. Maguire played a 1-2 but pulled his shot for goal just wide of the posts from close range.

Shane McGrath won a free for Nathan Boyle to cut the lead but Ryan Gillespie replied. Boyle added another free after the referee moved it on for dissent but Paddy Byrne cancelled that with a '45'.

Peter Boyle found the range for Aodh Ruadh's fourth point from 45m but again Ryan Gillespie replied for Naomh Columba.

In the final minutes of the half Aodh Ruadh had their first points from play with Niall Murray finishing good work by Shane McGrath and Oisin Rooney while Cian Dolan squeezed over another in added time.

Half-time: Aodh Ruadh 0-6, Naomh Columba 0-7.

Nathan Boyle had Aodh Ruadh level 40 seconds into the second half but Naomh Columba were back in front with points from Ryan Gillespie (from an angle) and Gavin McGinley (after a quick Gillespie free).

Diarmuid McInerney took over free-taking duties to cut the lead to a point on 39 minutes.

Aodh Ruadh had a goal chance on 49 minutes but Ryan McKenna delayed a little and his effort was blocked. From the '45' Peter Boyle levelled.

Ryan Gillespie pushed Naomh Columba ahead again but Johnny Gethins went the length of the field to leave it 0-10 each after 53 minutes.

With five minutes left Paddy Byrne put Naomh Columba in front but it lasted only seconds as Colm Kelly stormed forward to equalise.

With three minutes left Aodh Ruadh were in front for the first time when McInerney landed a free that was moved on. He doubled the lead a minute later from another free and Oisin Rooney fisted them into a three point lead on 60 minutes.

Aodh Ruadh were able to close out the game and Shane McGrath and Nathan Boyle had what seemed the final points in the 66th minute but there was time for Eamonn McGrath to get a black followed by red and Michael Maguire to finish the scoring.

Scorers - Aodh Ruadh: Nathan Boyle 0-5,4f; Diarmuid McInerney 0-3,3f; Peter Boyle 0-2,f,'45'; Colm Kelly, Cian Dolan, Johnny Gethins, Shane McGrath, Oisin Rooney, Niall Murray 0-1 each.

Naomh Columba: Ryan Gillespie 0-6,3f; Paddy Byrne 0-3,f,'45'; Michael Maguire, Gavin McGinley, Pauric O'Neill 0-1 each

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Calum O'Halloran, Colm Kelly, Michael Ward; Paddy Gillespie, Johnny Gallagher, Shane Gillespie; Cian Dolan, Eamonn McGrath; Johnny Gethins, Nathan Boyle, Diarmuid McInerney; Shane McGrath, Oisin Rooney, Niall Murray. Subs: Conor Patton for O'Halloran; Michael McKenna for P Gillespie, both ht; Darren Drummond for Murray, Ryan McKenna for C Dolan, both 47

NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O'Donnell; Martin Cunningham, Philip Doherty, Barry Carr; Pauric Ward, Michael Maguire, Kieran McBrearty; Paddy Byrne, Gavin McGinley; Ryan McNern, Kevin McNern, Ronan Gillespie; Pauric O'Neill, Ryan Gillespie, Oisin Byrne. Subs: Conor Carr for B Carr 42; Ronan O'Hare for R McNern 53; Patrick Carr for P Doherty 60

REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)