Naomh Brid record a second home win in a week to move up table

What a difference a week makes. With a second home win in just over a week, Naomh Brid have lifted themselves up the Division Three table from being third from bottom to closing in on a promotion spot.

Naomh Brid 1-10

St Marys, Convoy 1-5

They got the vital score in Saturday evening's game at Trummon from the throw-in at the start of the second half.

They were a point up at the break, 0-7 to 1-3, but a goal from Ross Gallagher was the defining score and they went on to record a comfortable win.

Convoy started without Co. U-20 star Paddy Dolan, but he came into the action early in the second half.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sam Burgess, Jamie Timoney; Gary McDafferty, Ross Gallagher (1-0), Richard Walsh; Tommy Gallagher, Sean Gormley; Eoin Rush, Darragh Brogan (0-7), Gearoid Gallagher (0-3); Ryan Brogan, Declan McCafferty, Callum Gallagher. Sub., Ryan O'Leary for R Walsh.

ST MARYS, CONVOY: S.VPatton, E. MCNulty, J.A Kee, R. Donnellan, M.Patton, J. Kee, E. Patterson, R. Mc Namee, P.Mailey, J. Blake (1-0), L. McMullan, T. McHugh, C. Bonner (0-1), J. McGill (0-1), C. Dolan (0-2). Sub: P Dolan (0-1)