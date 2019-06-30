Magees have to settle for bronze but overall delighted with European Games

Chloe and Sam Magee return to Ireland tomorrow (Monday) with a bronze medal around their necks following a superb week in Minsk at the European Games.

The Donegal siblings bowed out of the Games on Saturday morning, losing out in two straight sets (21-8, 21-18) to European champions and Commonwealth Games gold medal winners Gabrielle and Chris Adcock of Great Britain.

The GB pairing got off to a blazing start, driving into a strong early lead as the Magees took time to settle. They were ruthless on the backcourt, powering home some aggressive points and forcing the Magees to play to their rapid fire pace. They drove on to take the first game, 21-8.

A quick regroup from Chloe and Sam alongside older brother and coach, Dan Magee, at the break saw them come out stronger in the second game. Matching the Adcocks score for score, Sam dominated the back court, while Chloe pulled off some key hard shots to keep the game in the melting pot. A rattled GB rallied well though down the stretch and finished strong in the end to take the win 21-18 and advance to the final.

Despite the disappointment of today’s match, the Magees were in good form coming off the court in the knowledge that they had matched their bronze medal achievement from Baku in 2015.

“It’s so nice to contribute a medal, especially with the boxers doing brilliant so it’s nice that badminton can also put in a medal for team Ireland,” Sam said afterwards. “We are super proud of course, these things don’t come around that often and we know how special it is to win bronze.

“We were a little bit too slow at getting started,” he continued. “As we worked our way into the game, we got a bit more comfortable. They’ve got a lot of skills, they’re extremely fast which is the first thing: you have to be able to match their speed, and we didn’t for long parts of the game. Once we did, we felt it was quite even towards the end and we just ran out of time.”

“I’m just glad that we kept fighting,” Chloe agreed. “We were able to turn it around and tried to perform at the best that we can perform. We know that we could do better than the first set, so we didn’t put our heads down, which was good. I think today they were better than us, but we can be very proud of how we performed this week.”