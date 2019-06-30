Craig Simpson was first across the line in Donegal Town Summer Festival 10k

Craig Simpson was first across the line this morning in the Donegal Town Summer Festival 10k. The Foyle Valley runner finished in a time of 33 mins 22 seconds, almost a minute ahead of his clubmate Matthew McLaughlin with Michael Murphy of Tullamore Harriers third.

Ciara Cunningham was first lady ahead of Deirdre Ward.

FULL RESULTS

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club Time

1. 413 Craig Simpson m MO Foyle Valley AC 33:22

2. 412 Matthew Mc Laughlin m MO Foyle Valley AC 34:10

3. 402 Michael Murphy m MO Tullamore Harriers 36:31

4. 414 Paul Ward m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 36:39

5. 408 Declan Sharkey m MO Tír Chonaill AC 37:32

6. 425 Patrick Loughlin m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 38:31

7. 356 Seamus Gallagher m M50 39:19

8. 469 Thomas Mc Grath m MO 40:19

9. 417 Raymond Doherty m M50 Pro Fitness 40:49

10. 452 Jordan Duncan m MO 41:07

11. 460 David Graham m MO 41:26

12. 463 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 41:33

13. 466 Leeroy Grahan m MO St Coca's 41:46

14. 361 John Fealty m M60 Milford AC 41:53

15. 404 Declan Gallagher m MO Rosses AC 41:55

16. 355 Joseph Mc Carthy m M60 City of Derry Spartans AC 41:57

17. 406 Stephen Travers m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 42:01

18. 403 Richard Mc Carthy m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 43:30

19. 468 Stephen Donnell m MO 43:41

20. 432 Ciara Cunningham f FO 44:18

21. 434 Martin Rodgers m MO 44:26

22. 437 Andy Gichrist m MO Tír Chonaill AC 44:47

23. 439 Cormac Kenny m M40 45:46

24. 435 Deirdre Ward f FO 45:48

25. 471 Kieran Coyle m MO KCR 46:03

26. 366 Martin O Halloran m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 46:28

27. 474 Paddy Rust m M50 46:30

28. 424 Shane O Donnell m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 46:34

29. 416 Philomena Gallagher f FO Tír Chonaill AC 46:56

30. 421 Gerry Mc Cafferty m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 46:58

31. 405 Sharon Meehan f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 47:08

32. 362 Emmet Mc Nulty m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 47:47

33. 467 Nick North m M60 47:53

34. 449 James Mc Cabe m MO 47:55

35. 464 Margaret Sweeney f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 48:03

36. 410 Paddy Gallagher m M40 KCR 48:23

37. 433 Aidan Gallagher m M40 48:33

38. 409 Rodney Irwin m M40 48:45

39. 462 John Bradley m M40 49:29

40. 465 Brendan Mc Donnell m M50 49:30

41. 456 Sean Lorinyenko m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 49:36

42. 411 Diane Gallagher f F50 KCR 50:12

43. 445 Jason Mc Garrigle m MO Tír Chonaill AC 50:26

44. 415 Brian Mc Mullin m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 51:05

45. 359 Sharon Mc Gowan f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 51:11

46. 458 Pat Byrne m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 52:14

47. 364 Barrie Cox m MO 52:52

48. 363 Ruairi Mc Gee m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 53:02

49. 473 Mary Boyle f F50 54:03

50. 401 John Clarke m M50 54:03

51. 436 Colette Byrne f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 54:55

52. 423 Stephen Coughlan m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 54:56

53. 422 Darren Whelan m MO Tír Chonaill AC 55:11

54. 443 Stephanie Rushe f FO Finn Valley AC 55:20

55. 365 David Doherty m MO 55:26

56. 461 Declan Mc Cabe m M40 56:19

57. 457 Sarah Mc Groary f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 56:24

58. 444 Tanya Meehan f FO 56:26

59. 459 Oliver Smith m MO Killybegs Swanlings 56:27

60. 420 Mary Martin f F60 Finn Valley AC 57:07

61. 438 Ian Mc Garrigle m MO Tír Chonaill AC 58:24

62. 407 Rachel Mc Garrigle f FO Tír Chonaill AC 58:47

63. 470 Jane Flannery f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 59:49

64. 453 Marion Mc Shane f F40 59:53

65. 455 Martin Mc Shane m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 59:53

66. 472 Christina Dowd f FO 60:04

67. 357 Amanda Boyd f F40 MRC 60:21

68. 442 Diane Mc Garrigle f F40 Finn Valley AC 61:12

69. 454 Brid Mc Hugh f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 61:22

70. 451 Teresa Gillespie f F50 63:26

71. 450 Vera Carr f F40 63:27

72. 440 Edel Neely f F40 Finn Valley AC 65:30

73. 358 Audrea Marta Varadi f FO 67:08

74. 448 Ethan Kenny m MO 81:52

75. 441 Linda Kenny f FO 81:54

76. 446 Jack Kenny m MO 93:02

77. 447 Paddy Kenny m MO 93:02

78. 418 Sinéad Mc Granaghan f F50 KCR 93:15

79. 419 Margaret Gallagher f F50 93:15