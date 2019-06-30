DONEGAL SPORT
Craig Simpson was first across the line in Donegal Town Summer Festival 10k
Participants in the Donegal Town 10k Picture: Thomas Gallagher
Craig Simpson was first across the line this morning in the Donegal Town Summer Festival 10k. The Foyle Valley runner finished in a time of 33 mins 22 seconds, almost a minute ahead of his clubmate Matthew McLaughlin with Michael Murphy of Tullamore Harriers third.
Ciara Cunningham was first lady ahead of Deirdre Ward.
FULL RESULTS
Place Bib Name M/F AG Club Time
1. 413 Craig Simpson m MO Foyle Valley AC 33:22
2. 412 Matthew Mc Laughlin m MO Foyle Valley AC 34:10
3. 402 Michael Murphy m MO Tullamore Harriers 36:31
4. 414 Paul Ward m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 36:39
5. 408 Declan Sharkey m MO Tír Chonaill AC 37:32
6. 425 Patrick Loughlin m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 38:31
7. 356 Seamus Gallagher m M50 39:19
8. 469 Thomas Mc Grath m MO 40:19
9. 417 Raymond Doherty m M50 Pro Fitness 40:49
10. 452 Jordan Duncan m MO 41:07
11. 460 David Graham m MO 41:26
12. 463 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 41:33
13. 466 Leeroy Grahan m MO St Coca's 41:46
14. 361 John Fealty m M60 Milford AC 41:53
15. 404 Declan Gallagher m MO Rosses AC 41:55
16. 355 Joseph Mc Carthy m M60 City of Derry Spartans AC 41:57
17. 406 Stephen Travers m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 42:01
18. 403 Richard Mc Carthy m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 43:30
19. 468 Stephen Donnell m MO 43:41
20. 432 Ciara Cunningham f FO 44:18
21. 434 Martin Rodgers m MO 44:26
22. 437 Andy Gichrist m MO Tír Chonaill AC 44:47
23. 439 Cormac Kenny m M40 45:46
24. 435 Deirdre Ward f FO 45:48
25. 471 Kieran Coyle m MO KCR 46:03
26. 366 Martin O Halloran m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 46:28
27. 474 Paddy Rust m M50 46:30
28. 424 Shane O Donnell m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 46:34
29. 416 Philomena Gallagher f FO Tír Chonaill AC 46:56
30. 421 Gerry Mc Cafferty m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 46:58
31. 405 Sharon Meehan f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 47:08
32. 362 Emmet Mc Nulty m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 47:47
33. 467 Nick North m M60 47:53
34. 449 James Mc Cabe m MO 47:55
35. 464 Margaret Sweeney f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 48:03
36. 410 Paddy Gallagher m M40 KCR 48:23
37. 433 Aidan Gallagher m M40 48:33
38. 409 Rodney Irwin m M40 48:45
39. 462 John Bradley m M40 49:29
40. 465 Brendan Mc Donnell m M50 49:30
41. 456 Sean Lorinyenko m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 49:36
42. 411 Diane Gallagher f F50 KCR 50:12
43. 445 Jason Mc Garrigle m MO Tír Chonaill AC 50:26
44. 415 Brian Mc Mullin m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 51:05
45. 359 Sharon Mc Gowan f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 51:11
46. 458 Pat Byrne m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 52:14
47. 364 Barrie Cox m MO 52:52
48. 363 Ruairi Mc Gee m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 53:02
49. 473 Mary Boyle f F50 54:03
50. 401 John Clarke m M50 54:03
51. 436 Colette Byrne f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 54:55
52. 423 Stephen Coughlan m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 54:56
53. 422 Darren Whelan m MO Tír Chonaill AC 55:11
54. 443 Stephanie Rushe f FO Finn Valley AC 55:20
55. 365 David Doherty m MO 55:26
56. 461 Declan Mc Cabe m M40 56:19
57. 457 Sarah Mc Groary f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 56:24
58. 444 Tanya Meehan f FO 56:26
59. 459 Oliver Smith m MO Killybegs Swanlings 56:27
60. 420 Mary Martin f F60 Finn Valley AC 57:07
61. 438 Ian Mc Garrigle m MO Tír Chonaill AC 58:24
62. 407 Rachel Mc Garrigle f FO Tír Chonaill AC 58:47
63. 470 Jane Flannery f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 59:49
64. 453 Marion Mc Shane f F40 59:53
65. 455 Martin Mc Shane m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 59:53
66. 472 Christina Dowd f FO 60:04
67. 357 Amanda Boyd f F40 MRC 60:21
68. 442 Diane Mc Garrigle f F40 Finn Valley AC 61:12
69. 454 Brid Mc Hugh f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 61:22
70. 451 Teresa Gillespie f F50 63:26
71. 450 Vera Carr f F40 63:27
72. 440 Edel Neely f F40 Finn Valley AC 65:30
73. 358 Audrea Marta Varadi f FO 67:08
74. 448 Ethan Kenny m MO 81:52
75. 441 Linda Kenny f FO 81:54
76. 446 Jack Kenny m MO 93:02
77. 447 Paddy Kenny m MO 93:02
78. 418 Sinéad Mc Granaghan f F50 KCR 93:15
79. 419 Margaret Gallagher f F50 93:15
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on