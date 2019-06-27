Donegal siblings Chloe and Sam Magee through to quarter-finals of doubles at European Games

Chloe and Sam Magee have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Badminton Mixed Doubles at the European Games in Minsk and are just one win away from a medal.

They will face Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands tomorrow.

The Donegal duo recorded a comprehensive win against the Belarus pair of Aliaksei Konakh and Krestina Silich 21-9, 21-5 this morning, but had a nervous wait for the final group game between France and Russia to conclude before their place in the quarter final was confirmed.

Speaking once the pair had confirmed the quarter final Chloe commented ‘It was very very tough (to watch) we knew that we had obviously done everything that we could do, so we could just sit and watch, but it was hard to watch the Russians versus the French. We knew it was going to be close but happy to be through.’

On the Belarus game this morning Sam commented ‘We knew what we had to do, we had to win those sets comfortably, I didn’t realise how important the score was until we came off the court, but I think we had the best score against Belarus across all the pairs and that would have stood to us, it ended up we didn’t need the points but at a lot of times it looked like we would’.