Naomh Ultan crowned Donegal Division Two League champions after defeating Red Hughs

Naomh Ultan are Donegal U-16 Division Two League champions following yesterday evening’s Donegal Division Two U-16 final in Sean MacCumhaill Park.



Naomh Ultan . . . . . . 4-10

Red Hughs . . . . . . . 3-7



In a cracking and fast flowing contest Kyle Gallagher, Tómas O’Buachalla and Jamie Kelly scored the goals for the champions who came from four points down at half-time.

Red Hughs were the better side in the first half and led 2-4 to 1-3 at the interval. Luke Gallagher, who was the game’s top scorer with 1-6, scored 1-2 of that tally in the opening half.

Kyle McGeoghan, who finished with 1-4, posted the other Naomh Ultan first half-point.

Naomh Ultan took a firm grip in the second half and the goals from James Kelly, McGeoghan and Tómas O’Buachalla were the defining scores for the victors.

Corner-forward Caolan McClintock top scored for Red Hughs with 2-4 while Ryan Coyle, who had a fine game, scored 1-1 from midfield for the boys from the Cross.



NAOMH ULTAN: Caolan O’Neill; Odhran Boyle, Jamie Kelly (1-0, pen), Brian McHugh; Darragh Gallagher, Aaron O’Shea, Barry Murray; Jarred Harvey, Jamie Cunningham; Matthew Huntley, Kyle McGeoghan (1-4), Luke Gallagher (1-6); Tómas O Buachalla (1-0), Tiernan Boyle, Shay Byrne. Subs used: Jack Hegarty, Pauric Cunningham, Daniel Carey.



RED HUGHS: Thomas McMenamin; Jack Doherty, Ronan McLaughlin, Declan Kelly; Jason McElchar, Ryan Callaghan, Odhran Sweeney; James Doherty (0-1), Ryan Coyle (1-1); Adam Sweeney, Caolan McClintock (2-4), Oisin Duffy; Cathal Browne, Caolan Alexander, Liam Carlin (0-1). Subs used: Oran McGlinchey, Conall O’Brien, Dylan Gallagher.