DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 8,11,13,16,20.The €50 winners were Raymond Kerrigan, Manorhamilton, Gerard McStravog, Coalisland, Helen Boyle, Belfast. This week's jackpot is €3050.

The U14s were defeated by Four Masters in Donegal Town on Monday evening.

Thanks to all those people who helped with our flag day on Sunday.

A novel fundraiser has been organised for June 30, in the Bank House. Breakfast with the Ladies is €10 with all proceeds going towards the LGFA in Bundoran.

Huge congratulations to Paul and Jamie and the Donegal Squad on their fantastic victory over Cavan in the Ulster Final.

Well done to the girls of St Macartans NS who defeated Glenswilly in their Cumann na mBunscol county final, in Donegal town on a scoreline of 2-8 to 3-2.Well done to their mentors Peter McIntyre, John Campbell Master Tighe, and Mr Kelly for all their hard work.

The Kelloggs Culcamp takes place this year from Monday July 22 to Friday July 26.

IORRAS

Last week's lotto numbers drawn 13, 15, 17 and 20. There was no winner of the jackpot will be €2,200. The €15 winners was Bridget Bradley, Fahan, Angela Friel, Dunaff, Mickey McLaughlin, Linsfort, Conan and Ava O'Neill C/0 Maureen, Dunaff PO, George Harkin, Glebe.

The club is holding a Night at the Races on Friday July 19. Race sheets will be on sale this weekend from players and committee. The cost of horse is €10. We are looking for sponsors of races at €50. If anyone can sponsor same please contact treasurer Edward McLaughlin or any committee member.

Thanks to all who attended our Italian Night last Friday night. The Cúl Camp takes place in Straid from July 22-July 26

Well done to Tiernasligo National School who were finalists in the Division Five three teacher school section of Cumman Na mBunscol last week.

MALIN

The senior footballers had a fantastic win on Saturday evening in the All County League away to Burt.

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €600. The sequence drawn was 6-2-5-4-1-3-7. The €50 winner was Angela Houton, Shantla. This week’s jackpot stands at €650.

The annual Cul Camp is from Monday 15th to Friday 19th July 2019. CLG Dhún Na nGall have printed a new issue of window/car stickers as part of our fundraising initiative for 2019. These are priced at €10 each and are available through committee members or by contacting the club Facebook page

In appreciation of the three wonderful charities (Ronald McDonald House, Bumbleance and Make-a-Wish Ireland) who have helped members of our club

Nuala and Brendan McGonagle are holding a coffee morning/day in their home at Drumcarbit,Malin on Saturday 6 th July from 10am to 8 pm. The annual 5K will take place on Saturday 31st August.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The annual London Irish Vintage Charity Day will take place this Sunday, 30th June, from 12pm at the club grounds.

Congratulations to our seniors who defeated Fulham Irish in the Conway Cup final in Ruislip on Friday. It was touch and go from the start with Fulham leading by six points into the second half. The lads fought back and turned the game around and after a gripping final quarter they came out on top by a single point. Final score TCG 1-15 to2-11 Fulham.

Congratulations to TCG U13s who won U1’s Group A League on Sunday against Parnells. TCG U15s were narrowly defeated by Parnells in the D2 League final on Monday. Best of luck to James Cawley, Johnny Lavelle, Connor Tarrant and Rory McLaughlain who are representing North London Féile team in Connaught next weekend.

CILL CHARTHA

Comhghairdeas le Pádraig, Rian, Eoghan agus foireann Dún na nGall ar Chraobh Chomórtas Uladh a bhuachan Dé Domhnaigh.

All at the club would like to wish Mickey Billy a speedy recovery following his recent illness. Thanks to thank Terence Boyle of Atomic Hair Design Letterkenny Courtyard and Silver Tassie for sponsoring the senior team with new gear and we wish to thank Terance for his continuous support.

Our under 14s defeated St Nauls in the Divisional semi-final last Monday evening no details of their next match yet.

This year’s Cúl Camp take place from 15-19 July.

Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 5, 11, 15 agus 16. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 - Nollaig O’ Eigheartaigh, Croweragh, €30 - Philomena McBrearty, Killybegs, €20 - Charlie McGroarty, Churchtown and Joe Haughey, Teelin. Béidh €5,700 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

This years Cul Camp will run from Monday 29 th July to Friday 2 nd August. Online registration is available from a link posted on our Facebook page. There will also be a registration night organised for the weeks before the camp.

The club has Donegal GAA supporter stickers for sale at present, all proceeds go directly to the Donegal senior team training fond to help with their continued success.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 2, 8, 21 and 22. Joan McHugh, Martin McHugh and Gerald Crawford matched three numbers and share the runners up prize of receiving of €35 each. This week’s stands at €5,900.

RED HUGHS

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 5,3,1,2,4,6,7,8. There was no winning sequence. The lucky dip winner Stanley Ewing, Dromore. This week’s jackpot is €5,150

100 club winner was Sean Connaughton, Dromore, who won €100.

The club is holding a family sports fun day on Sunday the 30th of June to help celebrate the club’s centennenary year. The day will kick off with an Over 40s mixed male and female football match at 2pm. Interested players can contact Martin Doherty on 087 9291882.

Red Hugh’s would like to express our sincere sympathy to the family, friends and the members of CLG Gleann tSúilí on the death of Manus Kelly.

Red Hugh’s would like to express our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Bobby McBride, Raphoe. Bobby attended numerous Red Hugh’s games through the years. At dhèis Dè go raibh a anamacha.

Congratulations to Stephen McMenamin and the whole of the Donegal squad on their Ulster final victory against Cavan on Sunday.

ST NAULS

This is the final week of nursery until the Autumn. Well done to our reserves who drew to Buncrana on Saturday evening and well done to our senior men on their victory over Buncrana.

The Sloto numbers drawn were 1, 7, 2 ,3, 4, 5, 6. The jackpot was not won. The €80 consolation prize went to Anne Friel Relihan, Glencoagh. This week’s jackpot is €5550.

The weekly draw winners were €200 - Paddy Tinney Glenswilly, €200- Rose and Aoife Thomas Drimard, Frosse, €200 - Victor Kearney, Donegal Town, €300- Pauric Friel, Keelogs, Inver, €500 Michelle and Mary Ward, Drimarone, €1000 - Ryan and Martin McBrearty.

The Kellogg's GAA Cul Camp takes place this year from Monday 12th to Friday 16th August. Names will be taken in the clubhouse on Tuesday night July 2nd at 8pm for the next Donegal game, in Ballybofey.

ST MICHAEL’S

Well done to Michael Langan and the rest of the Donegal team and managers on their victory over Cavan in the Ulster Final on Sunday.

Hard luck to Carlos O’Reilly who scored 2-4 for the Donegal minors in their Ulster semi- final by Monaghan on Friday evening in Enniskillen. Good luck to Evelyn McGinley and the Donegal ladies team and management in their Ulster final with Armagh this Sunday in Clones.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 2,8,13,18,19,20. The Match 5 winners were Danny Langan, Massinass Creeslough and Brian McGinley Main Street Dunfanaghy. This week’s Jackpot will be €9100.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,350. The winning numbers were 2, 3, 7, 17, 20. The €25 winners were Regina Gibbons, Maura Corcoran, Ben Burgess and the Morrow family.

The senior team had a much needed win on Saturday against Naomh Mhuire, while the

reserves were unfortunate to lose by a point in their fixture.

AODH RUADH

There is a meeting of the club executive this Thursday at 9pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

Congratulations to the Donegal team and management on making it back-to-back Ulster titles on Saturday with a convincing win over Cavan.

Aodh Ruadh seniors fielded something of a scratch side against Glenfin on Saturday and lost.

Good luck to the under 14s as they head off to Féile this weekend. The lads are in Ballindine on the Mayo / Galway border for their two Friday group games. They play local side Ballindine first and then Offaly outfit Kilcormac / Killoughy. On Saturday they are in Headford to play the home club in their last group game before moving on to the quarter-final stages.

The under 12 season came to an end on Saturday when the lads came off second best against Naomh Conaill. Thanks to all the players for their efforts over the year as well as the management team of Paul Gillespie, David O'Donnell, William Doogan, Seamus Roper, Andy Brennan, Paul Sheridan, Kenny Vaughan, Paddy Kelly and Rory McGloin.

The under 8 boys played Dungloe on a beautiful sunny Saturday morning with 40 boys togging out. Everybody got full games, and played very well. Thanks to David Downey and John Hughes for reffing.

Once again the weather was good as the under 12s wrapped up the first round of league fixtures with the visit of Muff last Thursday evening. The juniors lost and the seniors won well.

The annual ladies Duck Race takes place this Friday. All those with outstanding cards are asked to start getting them back to their managers.

The under 15s travelled to Carndonagh on Thursday to take part in the County Óg Sport tournament. Five clubs took part; Aodh Ruadh, Carndonagh, Letterkenny Gaels, Buncrana and Burt. The lads played well throughout the day winning all their games, they now go forward to represent Donegal in the Ulster Óg Sport tournament.

Aodh Ruadh extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Manus Kelly following his tragic passing on Sunday. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €6,900. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 7, 8, 12, 13 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Rose Gallagher Portnason; Christina Mulligan, The Mall; Margaret O'Connor, Belleek; Teresa McLoughlin, The Rock; and Maureen Keenaghan, Coolcholly. This week’s jackpot is €7,000.

CLOUGHANEELY

Cloughaneely played away to Gaoth Dobhair last weekend. Both teams suffered losses against a strong Gaoth Dobhair sides.

A huge congratulations to our own club man Jason McGee and the Donegal seniors on their Ulster Final win at the weekend! Jason has just made history in Cloughaneely. He brings the first ever Ulster Senior medal back to Cloughaneely.

We will be holding our annual summer camp from July 1 - July 5. Registration for the camp will take place again this Friday evening (28th June) during training from 5:30 – 6:30 pm down at PCC Pitch. Registration forms and information also available by calling into Batch and from Tara on 086-8673384.

On behalf of all at CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola we offer our sincere condolences to Glenswilly GAA, to the Kelly family and to the friends of Manus Kelly following his tragic passing yesterday. . Ar Dheis làmh Dè go raibh a anam.

Wishing Evelyn McGinley and the Donegal senior ladies all the best in their Ulster Final against Armagh this Sunday.

The numbers drawn in last week’s lotto were 1,6,11,12,16 and 18. The jackpot was not won. We had one match 5 winner. Congratulations to Eileen McCausland, Clonbara who won the €100. This week’s jackpot is €7,500.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

We will be holding our annual Cúl Camp this year from 22nd-26th July at Páirc na nGael. Bookings can be made online or contact Sean at (085) 246 1101 for more information.

Congratulations to the U-15 hurlers who won the Og Sport competition in Carndonagh last Wednesday evening.

Well done to Matthew Winters who was one of eight Hurlers from Donegal to have been selected to attend the Ulster Elite players Academy at the beginning of July.

Congratulations to Letterkenny Gaels U-12 player Michael Sweeney who represented our club at the Donegal GAA Primary Schools Skills competition in MacCumhaill Park on Friday night.

NA DUNAIBH

Ba mhaith le CLG Na nDúnaibh a gcomhbhrón a chur in iúl do theaghlach Mhanás Uí Cheallaigh agus do CLG Ghleann tSúilí as bás thragóideach Mhánais. Bhí Mánas ina bhall tábhachtach de chumann Ghleann tSúilí agus is cinnte go ndéanfar é a chrothnú go mór. Go ndéana Dia trócaire air.

Syria Mc Geever has kindly designed and is organizing the sale of some Downings gear for the kids. She will take orders from anybody that might be interested. There is absolutely no obligation to purchase these and they aren’t required in any way for games but there is a demand and Syria has kindly stepped up to oblige.

Ba mhaith le CLG Na nDúnaibh comhghairdeachas ó chroí a dhéanamh le foireann peile sinsir na Contae as a mbuaidh ar an Chabhán i gcluiche ceannais Uladh. Tá foireann cumasach peile ag Dún na nGall faoi láthair – meascán den taithí agus den óige agus beidh muid ag súil go mór go rachaidh siad céim nó dhó níos faide i mbliana.

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 6 14 15 agus 16 na huimhreach a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ach ag an duine amháin agus ba sin. Peadar Ó Ceallaigh agus fuair seisean €150. B’é Jim Anderson a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’e Patsy Ó Dochartaigh, Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Tá an tarraingt ar an Luan seo chugainn sa Síbín Ceoil agus €4,400 atá sa phota óir.

GAEIL FHANADA

The senior team recorded a big win over Naomh Ultan on Saturday evening in Páirc Uí Shiadhail. The reserves overcame Glenswilly.

Best of luck to our club referee, Siobhán Coyle who will referee this Ulster Junior Football final in Clones between Antrim and Fermanagh, on Sunday.

Downings came across the bridge on Friday last with four teams and played our u8s and u10s boys and girls.

The u10s boys played an entertaining game with both teams displaying some good skills. It’s hard to know who won, as the referee forgot to keep score. There were great defensive displays and tackling from Ronan Wilson and Conor Callaghan all evening while block of the year goes to Ronan Gibbons as he prevented a certain goal for Downings. Team: Oisín Lynch, Harry Blaney, Cillian Gilmore, Iosaf Mc Ateer, Ronan Wilson, Ronan Gibbons, Dan Martin, Jack Dunleavy, Christian Gibbons, Conor Callaghan

Gaeil Fhánada U8s fielded two teams against Downings in Portsalon on Friday evening. Both teams delivered during an exciting game.

The U10 girls, due to holiday season kicking off, just managed to field a team on Friday evening last in Portsalon. There were some great skills displayed on the field from both sides.Team: Esme McCardle, Maedbh Sweeney, Orla McGrenaghan, Aishling Duffy , Caoimhe Kerr, Sinead Duffy, Erin Carlin, Erin Logue, Amy McAteer, Clodagh McAteer.

A big thanks to our three up and coming referees: Aoife Gibbons, Maeve McAteer and Hannah Shiels. T

Many thanks to everyone who helped out to make it successful.

The lotto numbers drawn were 1, 2, 11, 18, 23. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Eoghan Blaney, Australia. This week's jackpot is €7,750.