DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Donegal Golf Clubs around the county

Donegal Seniors’ Alliance

Results of the Donegal Seniors’ Alliance outing to Bundoran on June 20. 1st P Woods 18 Donegal 39 BOT; 2nd T Greally 16 Letterkenny 39; 3rd P Corry 12 Strabane 38; 4th J Blake 11 Letterkenny 37 BOT; 5th P Mullin 13 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 37; Gross J G Mc Bride 6 Portsalon 31 GPs; 6th T Gilcreest 23 Letterkenny 36 BOT; 7th J Barrett 31 Portsalon 36 BOT; 8th H Coyle 16 North West 36; 9th B Roughan 20 Letterkenny 35; 10th P O Keefe 15 Portsalon 35 BOT

CAT A: 1st M Carrigy 23 Letterkenny 31; 2nd A Henderson 14 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 29

CAT B: 1st S Cannon 25 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 34; 2nd M Mc Glynn 17 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 33 BOT

CAT C: 1st M Marron 25 Letterkenny 35; 2nd M Hynes 14 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 34 BOT

CAT D: 1st J Callan 13 Strabane 35 BOT; 2nd G Quinn 19 Strabane 35 BOT.

Letterkenny Ladies

The Maire O’Donnell team travelled to Murvagh on Saturday last for the second leg of the fixture and while Letterkenny were well placed going into it the Murvagh team - last year’s outright winners at the expense of Letterkenny - were not going to give in easily. All matches were hard fought but it was Triona Daly and Kate Gallagher who had a very decisive win on the 14th that carried Letterkenny through to the next round where they’ll meet the neighbours Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club. Well done to all. Captain Tracy Spence was especially delighted although she was unable to attend due to a prior engagement at Pebble Beach no less.

Anne Cannon brings her Junior Cup team to Malone Golf Club on Sunday the 30th and the return of that fixture will be in Letterkenny on July 5th.

Final reminder about the Ladies Classic on July 4th - your support would be appreciated.

Beginner ladies are progressing nicely with Get into Golf lessons resuming July 2nd and there is a 9 hole competition on Tuesdays for those who have a handicap 36+

Vera has also arranged for some beginners to buddy up with the more seasoned players to play a few holes on the course and anyone who can assist with this should let Vera know. It’s always great to get new members and we should all encourage them as much as possible.

Drum Bar So

Drum Bar results: A substantial Drum Bar field of golfers took to the fairways in the outing at Ballybofey/Stranorlar Golf Club on Saturday last June 22nd.

The weather was ideal for golf. Thanks to Ballybofey/Stranorlar Golf for making the course available to us. The course was in pristine condition, so the weather an course condition meant a most enjoyable day was had by all. No excuses.

The prizewinners were: 1 Paddy Delap; 2 Columba Crawford; 3 Cathal Sheridan. Ladies Mary Rose Dullahan. Front nine. Mary McGlynn,

Back nine John Neely, Category one Dave Moore, Category two. Peter McGrath, Category three. Eileen Crossan,

Nearest the Pin: Michael Crossan, Longest Drive. Adrian Daly, Longest drive Ladies. Margo Birmingham.

Cloughaneely

Bernie McCallion shot a super 42pts to win last Sunday's Competition. In second was the steady Paul Harkin with 40pts. Denis Boyle was third with 38pts. CSS was 37pts.

Cloughaneely Golf Club are running a weekly Open Singles Stableford every Wednesday. The entry is only €10pp for Visitors. GUI and ILGU qualifying open to Ladies and Gents. This really is great value, our greens are rolling excellent and are well worth a visit.

The Competition this Friday is a 9 Hole Scramble draw @ 6pm open to all. The weekend competition is a Singles Stableford golfers can pay Saturday or Sunday.

Our Open Week will run from 16th to 21st July more details to follow next week. New Members for 2019 are always welcome: Beginner Gents €200, Beginner Ladies €150, Juniors €20 please see our club facebook page for more details or call us on 074 9165416. Beidh fáilte romhat go Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola.

Dunfanaghy

Mr Sean Ferriter's President's Day Single Stableford (Golfer of the Year) - Saturday 22nd June: 1st Sean Duffy (10) 41 + 19 - 60 pts; 2nd Pat Bonner (15) 40 + 18 - 58 pts BOT; Gross; Daniel McColgan (4) 31 + 17 - 48 pts; 3rd Seamus McCauley (10) 41 + 17 - 58 pts; 4th James Sweeney (10) 39 + 18 - 57 pts BOT; 5th Charles Roarty Jnr (12) 40 + 17 - 57 pts BOT. 1st 18: Keith Lapsley (6) 41 pts; Category: Vincent Malone (20) 39 pts; Non qual: Carlos O'Reilly (8) 41pts

Past President's Prize; Roger Green (12) 35 pts; Committee Prize: Mal Johnston (11) 38 pts; Front Nine: Paul O'Brien (16) 22 pts; Back Nine: Willie Caithness (25) 21 pts BOT. Longest Drive: Luke Kelly (4) - Huge (300 yards +); Nearest the Pin: John Chambers (8) - 1ft 2 in. CSS: 37 pts

President Sean Ferriter's Prize to the Ladies: 1st Teresa Jackson (33) 42pts; 2nd Kerry Eakin (9) 40pts; Gross: Barbara Eakin (16) 23 gross pts.; 3rd Sadie Marie Curran (21) 38pts BOT; Front Nine: Rachel Chambers (11) 18pts BOT; Back Nine: Mary Lafferty (21) 23pts.

Twos: Rachel Chambers, Barbara Eakin, June Nelson, Margaret Roarty. CSS: 37pts

President's Scramble - Friday 21st June: 1st Michael Kelly (12) Margaret Witherow (14), Daphne Tease (18), ​ Hugh Ferry (23) 41.3

President's Mixed Scotch Foursomes: Thursday 20th June: 1st Andy Murray (12), Grace McFadden (25) 63.5; 2nd Sean Ferriter (22), Pam Carleton (19) 64.5.

Open Stableford - Wednesday 19th June: 1st Paddy Hegarty (24) 40 pts; 2nd Carlos O'Reilly (8) 39 pts

Letterkenny

Letterkenny Junior Golfers had a great result in the away leg of their Fred Daly match in Strabane at the weekend. Halves for Cian Harkin, Cian Page added to wins for Ronan Daly, Christian Harris & Adam Duncan putting Letterkenny in a strong position for the return leg at home. The junior Monday morning competitions have commenced with Christian Harris sealing the 1st win of the season. In addition, Sunday evenings for juniors 6yrs to 13yrs are up and running. Barnhill is splendid at the moment on these fine summer evenings so new kids are most welcome.

Donegal Junior Scratch League lost to 2nd tie hole to Donegal Golf Club on Saturday.

There was a big turnout for the Yellow Pepper Restaurant Open on Wednesday 19/06/19. Jack O'Brien (24.4) was the winner on the day with a great score of 44 pts. having got a birdie on the 5th along with 5 pars. Thomas McMenamin (away) was runner up with 38 pts. and Jack McGarrigle (6.7) was third with 37 pts. Sean Hensey (away) won Gross with 37 pts.

Sheridan Securities Open was played on Saturday 22nd June. Barry Cavanagh (10.6) took first place with a good score of 41 pts. Barry had 1 birdie on the 4th with 10 pars. Marty McMullen (20.6) was runner up with 40 pts. and Patrick McGowan (10.9) was third with 37 pts. Ciaran Gilcreest (1.7) won Gross with 34 pts.

The members competition on Sunday 23rd was won by Paddy McCafferty (20.3) with 38 pts. Paddy took 6 pars out of the course. Runner up went to M.P. O'Donnell (14.1) with 37 pts. (bot) and third place went to Robbie McHugh (24.3) . Gross was won by Michael Collum (5.6) with 36 pts.

The Fundraising Draw Results from the Weekly Lotto was won on the 12th June by Lester Speer. He scooped €4,900. Congratulations Lester.

The Minor League team won their away return match against Gweedore on Saturday 22nd, Letterkenny are now through to the quarter finals. The All Ireland Fourball team had a good win at home against Banbridge on Sunday 23rd winning 4/1 with 19 holes up. The return match is on Sunday 30th June.

The Cat 4 Competition on Mon. evening 24/06/19 was won by Chris Wuertz with 26 pts. over 13 holes and Michael McDaid got 2nd place with 25 pts. (bot).

Upcoming Events: On Friday 28/06/19 the Dromore National School Killygordon Classic is being run. On Saturday 29th we have the Ballyraine National School Classic and on Sunday we have the usual Members Open. On Wednesday 03/07/19 the Speers Drapery Open will be run and on Thursday 4th July the Ladies Fundraising Classic which is open to all players.

Portsalon

Portsalon Scratch Cup 2019: This Saturday 29th June we host the McGettigan's Applegreen Scratch Cup. The event features Senior (handicap 1-9) and Junior (handicap 10+) sections and the cost is €40 per player, to include soup and sandwiches between rounds in the 36-hole competition. Please contact the Club Shop on 074 91 59459 to confirm entry, with draw and tee-times to-be-confirmed on Friday.

Results - Saturday 22nd June Gents Stableford: Winner: Cathal Toland – 36 pts; Runner-up: John G McBride – 35 pts BOT; Gross: Liam Campbell – 26 gross pts; Third: Kieran Doherty – 35 pts. CSS: 72

Sunday 23rd June – Monthly Medal sponsored by Letterkenny Driving Range: Winner: Pat Campbell (15) – 63 nett; Runner-up: Gareth McLarnon (12) – 64 nett BOT; Gross: Joe Coyle (6) – 77 gross; Third: Des Fegan (25) – 64 nett. CSS: 71

Ladies Sunday Members: Winner: Iris Condron (27) – 35 pts; Runner-up: Mae Blaney (26) – 32 pts. CSS: 76 (alt: 21/6: 73)

Gaoth Dobhair

Captain’s Day: Club Captain Mr Pat Sweeney will host his Captain’s events this week. By the time that you read this the Ladies will have already competed for Pat’s Prize on Wednesday.

The Juniors will take to the fairways at 5.15pm this evening (Thursday).

Friday sees the Captains Shoot Out start at 6.00pm and shortly after 7.00am on Saturday morning the men will start to compete for Pat’s Captains Prize. The format will be 18 hole Stroke with the Top 15 and ties going out for the 9 hole playoff. Ádh mór ar an Chaiftín Pat ar an lá. Ta súil againn uilig go mbeidh lá agus oíche don scoth agat.

Ba é an tUachtarán Pól Ó Rabhartiagh (16) a thug an lá leis an deireadh seachtaine seo a chuaigh thart ins an chomórtas a bhí urraithe ag Údarás na Gaeltachta. Seo iad na torthaí iomlána: 1ú Pól Ó Rabhartaigh (16) 43 pointe; 2ra Mícheál Mhicí Ó Gallchóir (18) 42 pointe BOT; 3ú Seán Ó hIcí (15) 42 pointe; Cat Andrew Carr (22) 38 pointe; F9 Paul Fletcher (19) 23 pointe agus B9 Matthew Harkin (21) 23 pointe. CSS Dé Sathairn 69 agus Dé Domhnaigh 67. Míle buíochas le Údarás na Gaeltachta as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas i mbliana arís.

It was great to welcome the Donegal Senior Ladies tour to our Club last Monday. 95 Ladies in all took part in the Competition and the sun shone for them. We all hope they enjoyed their day and that they will be back again next year. A special word of thanks to Peadar Ó Gallchóir, Bronagh, Hughie and their workers and volunteers for the smooth running of the day in the Clubhouse.

Campaí Samhraidh: Beidh an Club ag reachtáil Campaí Samhraidh i mbliana arís i gcomhar le Muintreas. Beidh na campaí ag toiseacht ar an 15ú Iúil go dtí 9ú Lúnasa dona h-aois ghrúpaí idir 7 mbliana agus 14 bliain. Costas de €40 sa tseachtain do pháiste amháin nó €70 do bheirt pháistí. Cuir glaoch ar 074 9531140 nó 086 3665846 le áit a chur in áirithe.

InterClub Competitions: The Senior League Team travelled to Buncrana Golf Club last Saturday to take part in the Senior League for the first time in 25 years. Under the Captaincy of Cathal Óg Ó Gallchóir they managed to get 2 matches. The wins came from Cathal Óg himself and Michael O Dwyer who had a convincing win of 8 and 6 and to crown it all Michael had a Hole in One on the 6th. Job well done lads, now on to the second leg at home on Sunday and finish it off with a victory.

JP Gallagher’s Minor League could not overturn the result in their match against Letterkenny. Having won the first few matches they came unstuck in the third match when Letterkenny’s strongest pairing had a convincing win. Best of luck to Letterkenny in the next round.

The Gaoth Dobhair Ladies travelled to Greencastle on Sunday to play in the Maura O Donnell Competition. Having won the Home Leg by 4 matches to 1, they proceeded to the next round by two holes with Kathleen Rodgers and Lady Captain Aisling Mhic Cumhaill winning their match. We wish them well in the next round.

The Doubles Matchplay is progressing nicely with quite a few matches played.

There will be a 16 Hole Competition for members every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during July and August. See notice board in the Clubhouse for details.

Ádh mór oraibh uilig i gcomórtas an Chaiftín ag deireadh na seachtaine.

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

Congratulations to Mairéad Harkin (15) who won last week’s competition with 38 points, Lady Captain Aisling Mhic Cumhaill (15) was 2nd with 36 points and Bella Mc Gee (27) came 3rd with 35 points. F9 was won by Marie Kelly (18) with 18 points and Anne Curran (19) won the B9 with 19 points. SS 71.

Well done to the Maura O Donnell team who travelled to Greencastle last Sunday and proceeded to the next round. Mary Lucy Ferry and her team will meet Buncrana Municipal Club in the next round. The first leg will be away from home.

Next Wednesday there will be a Stableford Competition with draws at 10.30am and 5.00pm.

Ladies from other clubs please note Gaoth Dobhair will host an Open Stableford Competition on Wednesday 10 July. The competition will be sponsored by Donegal Hygiene and Catering. Many thanks to Declan and Marie Kelly for their kind sponsorship and good luck to the newly weds!

Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club were delighted to host the Donegal Ladies Seniors on Monday 24 June. We hope they all enjoyed their visit to west Donegal and that we will see some of them at Open Day’s in the future.

Ádh mór ar ár gCaiftín Pat Sweeney an deireadh seachtaine seo. Tá súil again go mbeidh lá maith aige Dé Sathairn agus oíche mhaith sa Chlubtheach oíche Shathairn. Go n-éirigh leis na h-imreoirí uilig a bheas san iomaíocht don duais mhór!