DONAL REID COLUMN: Bittersweet weekend for sporting public in Donegal

It was a bittersweet weekend for Donegal sport. We are delighted that Donegal won their 10th Ulster senior GAA football title. However, the tragic death of Manus Kelly in the Donegal rally casts a dark cloud over the county and its difficult to process the joys of victory and the sadness of tragedy simultaneously.

I don’t profess to know anything about motorsport but Manus was one of our county’s sporting heroes and his loss will be felt mainly here in Donegal. I would like to offer my sincerest and heartfelt sympathies to Manus’s wife Bernie and his five children, his parents, Donal and Jacqueline, and eight siblings.

My wife Maura and I spent last weekend in Galway with our two daughters who now reside there. We watched all three provincial football finals on television. After seeing all six teams, I believe that Dublin is the only team capable of matching Donegal.

I thought that Kerry may pose a threat but they are defensively too weak to control our prolific attacking force. Dublin are far from the finished article but they have strength and depth. They too are vulnerable defensively. Our focus though is Donegal and how they have suddenly emerged as one of the top three contenders for All-Ireland success. It often bemuses me how the expert pundits namely Colm O’Rourke and Ciaran Whelan now see something special in Donegal.

If I was a frontline national pundit on our national broadcaster, I would be scouring the regional and local papers to find out what’s happening within a particular county. Perhaps, the grass was too long in Donegal that they couldn’t see!

Meath were pitiful against an off-colour Dublin while Cavan talked more about their chances of winning than actually doing something about it on the field of play. Donegal’s performances this season surely have been an indication to anyone remotely interested in GAA football that we are a serious outfit with serious ambitions.

No harm to Cavan, I respect and like lots of things about Cavan football. However, they were given a lesson by Donegal. Just as we did in the Tyrone game, we controlled and dictated the play. The aforementioned O’Rourke and Whelan predicted a tight match on RTE in the build-up to throw-in.

I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. They conceded a bit at half-time and it was only then that they knew that Cavan needed to do something drastic to change the course of the game. They hadn’t the answers. The game was over. Up until now, we have been off the radar for many. As usual, we were written off as the great pretenders.

Donegal’s physical fitness, strength, discipline, speed of thought and general co-ordination of fluency has been very evident since the latter stages of the league. I see many similarities to 2012 when Donegal turned defence into attack at pace and with decisiveness. I believe that we are still playing at a comfortable level, a gear or two below our potential.

Our next competitive games will take place in the Super 8s. Our first outing is scheduled for the weekend of 13th/14th July when we will play the winners of Meath and a Round 3 winner. The most interesting game though for us will take place against Kerry the following weekend 20/21st July in Croke Park.

Dublin are playing in the other group of four which sets up the chance of a repeat of the 1992 All-Ireland final. Declan Bonner won’t thank me for looking that far ahead but I simply cannot see a team out there who can match Donegal, bar Dublin. I have given you the reasons for my prediction in previous articles and I’m sticking to everything that I’ve written.

We need to thank and congratulate Declan Bonner though for bringing his second successive title as manager to Donegal and Bonner can make Donegal great again. The former Kerry great Jack O’Shea made a comment on RTE Radio sport after the Dublin game saying that this year’s All-Ireland is “Dublin’s to lose”. That was the general feeling in 1992 and look what happened.

Last Sunday was a dour and gloomy day in Galway. It rained incessantly. As we left the outskirts of the city on Sunday evening, we met groups of cars in strings of several hundred metres. Many of them were rally enthusiasts returning from Donegal. These long lines of cars lasted right up until we arrived in Ballybofey.

Though pleased for Donegal, I couldn’t help but feel for those rally people and especially the Kelly family and their friends. Rally sport is hugely popular in Ireland; especially in Donegal and thankfully fatalities are rare nowadays in the sport. These tragedies serve as a reminder that life is indeed fickle.

This is when all disciplines in sport are put into context. Donegal won a football match on Sunday and yes it was a very important football match. We all share in the joys of winning. For a large county that is essentially isolated from the rest of the country, we are very packed and we tend to do things as a unit.

Last Sunday was both a happy and a sad day in the county. Again, my sincerest condolences to the Kelly family, relations and friends. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Slan agus beannacht.