Donegal Ladies chasing an historic three in-a-row in Ulster final

Donegal Ladies are bidding to rewrite history on Sunday when they face Armagh in the TG4 Ladies Senior Championships final in St Tiernach’s Park, Clones. (3.45 pm)

In a repeat of last year’s final won by Donegal by an amazing 28 points, Donegal are bidding for a third Ulster senior title in-a-row, something never done before by a Donegal team.

Donegal defeated Armagh, 9-21 to 4-4 with the full-forward line scoring 8-11 of the team’s total.

Yvonne Bonner hit 4-6 while Geraldine McLaughlin chipped in with 3-4 and Eilish Ward posted 1-2. Niamh Hegarty scored the other goal. Bonner and Ward, however, are no longer part of the Donegal panel.

Yvonne Bonner is playing professional football with the Greater Western Sydney Giants, in Australia while Eilish Ward opted out of the squad at the end of last season. Midfielder from last year Aoife McDonnell is also no longer in the squad either.

They have been replaced by young players who have come through from underage Niamh Boyle, Roisin Rodgers, Megan Ryan and Evelyn McGinley.

“Armagh will be out to avenge that defeat alright but the reality is they are facing a new-look Donegal,” said Donegal manager, Maxi Curran who was joint manager with Damian Devaney last season.

“It is great to be back in the final again. It is the girls’ fourth final in five years and they are bidding for three in-a-row and fourth win in five seasons. It is some achievement.”

Donegal go into the final on the back of a 0-24 to 2-13 extra-time semi-final win over Cavan.

Geraldine McLaughlin once again led the charge with 0-14 against the Breffni ladies with seven of those points posted in extra-time.

Team captain Karen Guthrie chipped in with 0-8 with Kate Keaney and Amy Boyle Carr also getting their names on the scoresheet in a game that Donegal were given a serious test.

It took an injury time strike from Keaney at the end of normal time to force the tie to extra-time. Cavan had led by five points with a little under ten minutes remaining.

Keaney has settled in well to the team after having her first outing in three years have been sidelined following a head injury.

Armagh, the defeated Division Two league semi-finalists, are in the final on the back of a 14 points (5-14 to 1-12) semi-final win over Monaghan.

Aoife McCoy scored two goals while Blaithin Mackin, Niamh Reel and Eve Lavery struck the other three in what was a most impressive win for the Orchard ladies.

“Armagh are a good side. Caroline O’Hanlon is one of the best midfielders ever in the game and they have a couple of class forwards in Amy Macken and Aoife McCoy.”

Versatile corner forward Roisin Friel will miss the game after picking up an Achilles injury the weekend before last against Cavan.

The management are also sweating on the fitness of All-Star centre-forward Niamh Hegarty and team captain Karen Guthrie.

Hegarty is struggling to recover from a calf injury picked up in the first round win over Tyrone in Kingspan Breffni Park.

And the team captain, Guthrie, injured her foot in training between the Tyrone and Cavan games.

“They are very slow at healing and I would rate them no more than 50/50 at this stage but we are keeping our fingers crossed; it really is touch and go with the two of them.”

Donegal squad: Aoife McColgan, Anna Marie McGlynn, Emer Gallagher, Niamh Boyle, Niamh Carr, Nicole McLaughlin, Treasa Doherty; Katy Herron, Evelyn McGinley, Karen Guthrie, Kate Keaney, Amy Boyle Carr Geraldine McLaughlin, Shannon McGroddy, Aisling Nee, Megan Ryan, Deirdre Foley, Megan Ryan, Shannon McLaughlin, Roisin Rodgers, Kanesha McKinney, Anna Flanagan, Niamh McDonald, Tara Hegarty.