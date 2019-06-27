Every man wants to play for Donegal and do well - Peadar Mogan

Peadar Mogan is the captain of the Donegal U-20 team that open their Ulster championship campaign tomorrow night (Friday) against Femanagh in Brewster Park.

The St Naul’s clubman believes despite a mixed bag league Donegal are in a good place and well prepared for the game.

The Donegal captain was speaking at last Friday evening’s press briefing.

“We feel now we have played the three league games and a lot of us have played a lot of club football we have the match fitness.”

Peadar was a member of last year’s U-20 side defeated by Derry in the semi-final and having played county minor for two years before that does not underestimate the challenge they face.

“We do realise it is going to be no easy task going into Brewster Park on Friday night.

“It is well documented what St Michael’s, Enniskillen have achieved in winning the MacRory Cup and Hogan Cup and they have five or six senior players.”

The sides also drew 1-12 each when they met two years ago in the Ulster Minor football league. Peadar Mogan was also a member of that Donegal team.

“Ultan Kelm, Johnny Cassidy, Darragh McGurn and Callum Jones, who members of the Fermanagh senior squad, were on that team back in 2017.

“Ultan was Fermanagh’s best player against Donegal in the championship and Johnny Cassidy was right up there taking the fight to Donegal.”

Nevertheless, the skipper is confident the management have got it right and the 20 or so players who will play against Fermanagh want to play for the county and want to do well for the county.

“We genuinely believe we are good enough to get over Fermanagh. We have good people in the squad.

“We are not going purely on talent. Gary wants people in the squad who want to represent Donegal well and put the jersey in a better place.

“We fully believe we now have the players in the squad who want to be in the squad. It is their choice. We have boys that want to be in the squad and want to represent the county.”

The captain and the vice-captain, Paddy Dolan, were in Declan Bonner’s Donegal squad and played games in the McKenna Cup and saw some action too in the early rounds of the national league.

“Myself and Paddy were in from the start with the seniors and we did the full pre-season and we were involved in the McKenna Cup squads and some of the league squads,” the captain explained.

“It was mutual between Declan and ourselves, and we decided at the start of the year that the Under 20s was the best option for us.”