Donegal U-20s take on Fermanagh without seniors Oisin Gallen and Aaron Doherty

Donegal U-20s are the last of the county teams into championship action on Friday night when they face Fermanagh in Brewster Park (8.00).

They do so without two county seniors - Oisin Gallen and Aaron Doherty - and manager Gary McDaid was very forthright in his stance that players should be available to play in the age group at championship level.

Speaking at the press day ahead of the start of the Ulster campaign, McDaid said:

“Oisin (Gallen) is not allowed to play with us because Donegal are still in the championship.

“He is keen to play with us and would if he was allowed. It is a crazy rule and needs to be changed for next year.

“It does not make any sense to me. It holds back and limits the development of a player. Let them play in the McKenna Cup and the national football league and let them play in their own age group championship too.

“The rule needs to be changed.”

Naomh Columba’s Aaron Dohetry is also under 20 but is not in the U-20 squad but is also in Declan Bonner’s senior squad.

AARON DOHERTY

When asked about the situation regarding Aaron Doherty at last Friday evening’s press briefing in the Mount Errigal Hotel, where he was accompanied by team captain Peadar Mogan and vice-captain Paddy Dolan, the Donegal boss said:

“We have players who want to play for Donegal for the right reasons; players who are not looking to promote themselves. It is about the greater good of the team and that is something I have talked to the players about since we have come together.

“It is not about yourself, it is about the jersey and leaving it in a better place when you move on. At the end of the day you cannot have individuals in the setup who are out for themselves.

“We have a whole team ethos that we are very strong on as a management team.

“We have a captain and a team captain and they make sure the boys toe the line on the expectations we have on them both when they are in public and even when they are away from the group.

“We insist they have to carry them as if they were senior county players.”

CONTRAST

In contrast Fermanagh have their senior players available as they are out of the senior championship, which means that Erne Gaels’ Ultan Kelm and Johnny Cassidy (whose mother is from Kilcar) will be in their team for Friday night.

After a mixed league campaign where Donegal won only one of their three games, the jury is very much out on this team.

The game they won was a big result against Roscommon on a day it rained goals in Dr Hyde Park.

Six days after losing their opening game against Mayo in Ballina, Donegal hammered Roscommon 8-9 to 2-9. Mayo defeated Donegal on a score of 4-9 to 2-9.

Mark McAteer and Paddy Dolan scored three each and Colin McFadden and Shane Gillespie one each in Hyde Park.

Tyrone proved far too strong in their final group game, running out 2-18 to 2-10 winners in Brewster Park after Donegal gave up home advantage.

“The league was a mixed bag,” said Donegal manager Gary McDaid, in his second season as U-20 manager.

“The first day against Mayo we had a really good first half but a disappointing second half and then a decent last quarter when we were down to 13 men.

“The second day against Roscommon we played really well and the third day against Tyrone, it was a disappointing performance though we hung in at the end when maybe some teams would be hockeyed out the gate.

“We kept fighting to the end and actually won the last quarter in that game.

“For me it is always a work in progress, working with young fellas at this age you are never going to be the finished article after one game.”

Donegal wrapped up their preparations with a two day training camp in Letterkenny with the squad staying overnight in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

The camp was sponsored by Terry McEniff in the Mount Errigal Hotel and Enda Nichols in Arena 7.

Other than Ronan Docherty ,out long term with an Achilles injury, Gary McDaid expects to otherwise have a fully fit squad.

“We have a few niggles but nothing too serious and we expect to have everybody fit and well for what will be a tough challenge against a strong Fermanagh side.”