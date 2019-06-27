THE SPORTING DIARY: Penny has dropped for GAA pundits on Michael Murphy

It is akin to St Paul on the Road to Damascus. Suddenly Michael Murphy has become an overnight success after leading Donegal to a fifth Ulster title in nine seasons.

You couldn't make it up.

It depends who turns up to give the analysis on The Sunday Game. On Sunday night Sean Cavanagh (not somebody who said many complimentary things about Donegal before now) opined that Murphy was the most influential leader of a Gaelic football team over the last three decades.

It put the Glenswilly man on a lofty pedestal. It may have set tongues wagging in some counties, but in Donegal we can only go on what our eyes tell us, and it was an accurate picture.

For Murphy has been central to Donegal dominating the county scene in Ulster for the past decade. Ever since he made his championship debut in Carrick-on-Shannon in a Qualifier as a 17-year-old, he has been special. Injury has curtailed him at times, but it never dimmed his leadership qualities, on and off the field.

Just take one instance from Sunday's Ulster final. Coming up to half-time, the one forward on the Donegal team who needed a boost of confidence was Niall O'Donnell. Murphy lined up a '45' and instantly saw O'Donnell free and gave him the perfect pass to tap it over the bar. Any other freetaker would have been thinking of pointing the '45' but Murphy was thinking 'team'. That is why he is special - it is always about the team.

That he has only two All-Star awards for his contribution since 2007 is a travesty, but then All-Star awards can be fickle.

When things were not going as well as usual for Donegal for a couple of years recently, there were good GAA supporters in the county who felt that Murphy was wielding too much power inside the 'camp'. But if you have someone who puts nothing but the team first, why not give them added responsibility.

The argument about where he should play has been well and truly put to bed this year. With his all-round game he has the freedom to turn up where he is needed, and again on Sunday he was corner-back at one stage. He seems to be at the top of his game as regards fitness and long may it continue.

What a debut

When previewing the final last week, we did not anticipate the inclusion of Odhrán McFadden Ferry. And what a place to start your senior career. The Finner-based soldier put the shackles on Martin Reilly (keeping him scoreless), although The Sunday Game analysts were watching a different game as they said he was marking Dara McVeety. (Paddy McGrath had that job in hand!)

After his exploits for his club Gaoth Dobhair in the club championship in Donegal, Ulster and All-Ireland semi-final we wondered why he was not used in the latter stages of the national league.

But then we are not privy to what is happening on the training ground, and obviously he has kept the head down and worked hard.

Given the offensive talent that we have at the moment, the arrival of McFadden Ferry on Sunday last could well be the best moment for Donegal from the Ulster final. His ability to man-mark is something that we might have been short on. He has that x factor, always attacking the ball in the tackle and was not fazed by the big occasion. He does pick up the odd yellow card and that is something he may have to be careful with. Might be better not to room with Neil McGee for the Super 8s!

So much going for Donegal

Donegal have won their three championship matches by margins of six, four and five points and have improved with each outing. These are heady days for the county, but there should be a note of caution. We know that we have Kerry in Croke Park in the middle game of the Super 8s, but we won't know who the opposition will be for the other two games until after the Round 3 qualifiers on the weekend of 6/7 July. In a worst case scenario we could find ourselves at home to Tyrone and away to Mayo.

But after our opening three games, we are ready for anything.

Before leaving the Ulster final, the name of Jamie Brennan just has to be mentioned. A few years ago he got a ball around the '45' in the Athletic Grounds and took off soccer style before crossing for Lorcan Connor to goal. On Sunday when the ball popped up to him around the same place in Clones, he kept the ball in hand and found the soft spot in the Cavan defence before first timing home. That goal along with his four glorious points made picking the man of the match an easy task. But it was not just his scores, his general play was almost flawless (maybe one loose pass to Patrick McBrearty).

The Donegal supporters are surely getting value for money at present.

FOOTNOTE: Clones as an Ulster final venue was special again on Sunday even if the final didn't live up to its billing. There was only one negative, the PA system was very poor. But other than that it was a very good day.

Late Manus Kelly

When news filtered through to Clones, even before the throw-in, of the tragedy that had occurred in the Donegal Rally, there was a cloud hanging over the day. Everyone seemed numbed that one of their heroes, Manus Kelly, had his life cut short. It became the starting point of every conversation - such was the esteem in which the three-time Donegal rally winner was held.

It is a difficult time for the family and for the community of Glenswilly and they are in the thoughts and prayers of everyone involved in sport in the county. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.