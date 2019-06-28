MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Need for a second tier championship now clearer by the day

Not for the first time, the Ulster final never lived up to the billing it received in the lead up to last Sunday. It would have been expected that Cavan would have shown that extra drive, hunger that they are so noted for and they would have somehow come up with a plan that would have kept Donegal at bay for at least 40 to 50 minutes.

It didn’t happen and just like last year against Fermanagh, the game was done and dusted by half-time with Donegal leading 13 points to five. Very few if any of the top teams give away a eight point margin.

Donegal, in the rich vein of form they are in at the moment, were never going to cough up that sort of difference and could have easily added on a few more goals but decided to take their points instead.

Cavan did put in a good shift in the second half but Donegal always had an extra gear if they needed it. They always looked comfortable and although Cavan did score a few goals in the last ten minutes the green and gold ribbons were being firmly tied around the handles of the Anglo Celt long before the end.

While the Ulster championship has been regarded as the most competitive of all the provincial championship this year, really it was down to one game. Once Donegal saw off the challenge of Tyrone, it was all over.

The Leinster championship was billed as the coming of Meath. They were the ones who could challenge the Dubs and stop their march for nine provincial championships in-a-row. They should give them ten in-a-row and be done with it.

On last Sunday’s showing, Meath are a long way off competing against their city neighbours. The sad reality is Meath are the best of the rest. So where does that leave the Leinster championship? Dublin strolled through the game without ever getting out of second gear, leading only by five points to one after the first 35 minutes, after having missed a fortune of chances.

Meath were no better, struggling to hit the target. The second half was a rout and did nothing for the game of football or indeed the Leinster championship. While the discussion before and after the game may have centred around the funding to the Dublin county board; yes they get way more than anyone else, but they also have to cater for more members and would other county boards make the same use of the funds that Dublin get?

Would other county boards have the sense to put the same infrastructure in place that the Dublin county board have done in the last ten years? Would county boards be allowed to plan that far in advance knowing that it would be a decade or so before it would pay off?

The reality is that very few of the teams can match the talent that Dublin have available to them at the minute and just maybe the time of the provincial championship is coming to an end.

On Saturday night in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork rolled up their sleeves and gave Kerry all they wanted. Kerry looked out of sorts at times and it took them a while to get into their rhythm but they always had enough to get them over the line even though Cork could ask a number of questions over a couple of major decisions that did not go their way.

Kerry lacked that intensity that you get from a couple of hard games and were unable to handle the pace of Cork, but they, like Dublin and Donegal, have the players at the moment. They know that peaking in June will not be worth a damn come the Super 8s and the All-Ireland semi-finals. The football championship starts now and while it’s important to celebrate and acknowledge the achievement of winning provincial championships, we also have to acknowledge the poor quality of the games that preceded last weekend.

While I never would have agreed to a second tier championship before, the more I see of the way the game of Gaelic football has gone the more it needs a change. The idea of things being fair or equal have long gone. The big dogs rule. Like it or not that’s the way of the world and we have to accept it.

If counties are serious about competing with the likes of Dublin, they have to put long term plans in place and don’t plan everything they do around success and work towards development for the future.

SYMPATHY

However all that pales into insignificance after the sad passing of Manus Kelly in the Donegal rally last weekend. Both in life and sport the Glenswilly man was determined, a great competitor and a successful businessman. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

May he rest in peace.