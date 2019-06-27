Killybegs to appeal loss of league points against St Nauls

Killybegs are taking their fight to Ulster against the decision of the Donegal county board to award the points for a recent unplayed league game to an opposing club.

The game in question was the Division Two All-County League meeting of Killybegs and St Nauls which was fixed for Fintra.

The game did not go ahead after confusion over the availability of county U-20 players.

Killybegs have four players in Gary McDaid’s county U-20 squad who face Fermanagh tomorrow night (Friday) in the Ulster U-20 championship in Brewster Park.

The game was fixed for the Sunday afternoon. The U-20 squad were on a two day pre-championship training camp in Letterkenny on the Saturday and Sunday morning of that weekend. They stayed overnight in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

“We were told by the county board after seeking clarification on the matter that the U-20s were available from 1 pm on Sunday,” said a Killybegs club spokesperson.

“When that didn’t happen we informed the St Nauls club we would not be fielding a team as the players were not available to play.”

Donegal manager Gary McDaid, in response to a query on the availability of U-20 players, said at last Friday’s U-20 pre-championship press briefing that he had not stopped players playing for their clubs on the weekend in question.

“We finished up on the Sunday at lunchtime and the players were free after that to do what they wished and I did not tell the players not to play for the clubs.”

The club spokesperson said Killybegs had no difficulty with Gary McDaid; their problem was with the county board because they did not accommodate them with a postponement.

“We currently have six players on county panels, two with the seniors and four with the U-20s.

“We are delighted to have them on the panels and we are very proud of them all and fully support them.

“I love my county, but I love my club too and we are disappointed the county board did not grant us a postponement and instead awarded the points.”

Killybegs are due to put their appeal to the Ulster Council tonight (Thursday) in Armagh.

The issue could re-emerge this weekend if Donegal U-20s are successful on Friday night. There is a full round of club fixtures on Saturday and Sunday while the Donegal U-20s would be scheduled to play their Ulster semi-final on the following weekend.