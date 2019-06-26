Slevin is star of the show as Four Masters take Co U-16 Division One league title

Four Masters are celebrating Donegal Division One U-16 league title following tonight’s three point win over Buncrana in MacCumhaill Park.

Four Masters. . . . . 0-17

Buncrana . . . . . . 2-8

Centre-half-forward Dermot Slevin was the star man for the winners who also had big performances from midfielders Senan Quinn (who put on an exhibition of high fielding in the first half) and Ultan O’Grady, Frank Cornyn, at centre-half-back and Conor Reid in the attack.

Slevin crowned a star performance with a tally of 0-14, eight of them from frees.

Four Masters played with the stiff breeze and away from the Finn end in the first half and after a slow start they came from 0-1 to 0-3 down after ten minutes to dominate most of the opening half.

And with Slevin posting 0-10 and Ultan O’Grady, Senan Quinn and Conor Reid also raising flags Masters led 0-13 to 0-5 at half-time.

Kevin Jordan (3), Oisin Porter and Oisin Crawford scored for Buncrane who wasted a number of good chances when on top in the opening ten minutes.

And they should have been further ahead before Masters got up and running.

Slevin extended the Masters lead with two quick points on the resumption to go 0-15 to 0-5 clear.

Buncrana driven on by Oisin Crawford in the middle of the field (Buncrana’s best footballer) struck for the first of their two second half goals.

Full-back Oisin Kelly netted the first after a lung busting run from Michael B Cunningham.

And when Matthew Daly smashed home the second goal two minutes later the Inishowen men were back in the game. The margin was now down to four points and with Crawford driving them forward, when Jordan and Kelly quickly added two more points the margin was down to two and the fat in the fire.

Four Masters led 0-16 to 2-8 with a quarter hour remaining.

But that is a close as Buncrana got. Slevin clicked into gear to hit one more point for a three point lead with five minutes on the clock.

Buncrana pressed late on but were guilty of a number of bad wides though they almost salvaged a late draw with Ross O’Keeney clearing off the Masters goal line in the dying seconds.

The game was 13 a-side at the request of Four Masters who were short of up to five players between holidays and injuries.

FOUR MASTERS: Oisin McCallig; Josh McCrea, Ross O’Keeney; Eoin Gallagher, Frank Cornyn, Liam McLaughlin; Senan Quinn (0-1), Ultan O’Grady (0-1); Ethan McNulty, Dermot Slevin (0-14,7f), Conor Reid (0-1); Conor Gillespie, Jack Myers.Subs: Dillon McHugh for C Gillespie, Ethan Potter for S Quinn (black card)



BUNCRANA: Rory Scott; Fionn McColgan, Oisin Kelly (1-2), Oran McBride, Ryan Doherty,Shane Sarsfield, Oisin Crawford (0-1), Michael B Cunningham, Cillian Downey, Kevin Jordan (0-4,1f), Matthew Daly (1-0), Oisin Porter (0-1), Sean Doherty.

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian