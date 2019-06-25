Magees win one and lose one in group stages of European Games in Minsk

Team Ireland flagbearers Chloe Magee and partner Sam Magee secured a victory against Russia in their first event in the Mixed Doubles in Badminton at the European Games in Minsk on Tuesday evening while early this morning they lost out to France in a really close game, eventually succumbing 22-20, 19-21, 16-21.

They have a rest day tomorrow ahead of their final group game against Belarus.

The Magees opened their European Games campaign with an impressive win against Russia. The pair lost the opening game 16-21 and were down by six points at one stage in game two but rallied together to bring the match to a third game winning 21-19. The brother and sister then dominated the third game winning 21-15 with a fantastic showing to take the match win

Rachael Darragh lost out to Hungary in the Women’s Singles.

KELLY MCGRORY GOING IN 4 X 400M TODAY

Tir Chonail AC’s, Kelly McGrory, will represent Team Ireland today (Tuesday) in the 4x400m at the European Games in Minsk. Kelly, a former successful Abbey Voc. School and DCU athlete will run 3rd in this prestigious International event . . . all in the club, local community and region wide wish her well.