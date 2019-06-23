DONEGAL RALLY TRAGEDY: Donegal Motorclub confirm that a participating driver has died in crash

A rally driver has been killed during day three of the Donegal International Rally, it has emerged.

The incident happened on the first Fanad Head loop today. The accident happened just before lunchtime.

The Donegal Motor Club issued the following statement shortly afterwards:

"Donegal Motor Club want to confirm that an incident occurred during the running of the Donegal international rally at approximately 12.30 pm.

Initially, the first loop (comprising three stages of the six scheduled stages) was cancelled.

News of a death emerged early in the afternoon and was announced in some media outlets. Gardai confirmed to RTE News that a man had been killed.

However, conscious of the profound loss facing the deceased's family and friends, the name has not yet been released.

Donegal Motorclub is expected to issue a further statement shortly.

Emergency services rushed to the scene.

There was a sense of deep shock and numbness as the news circulation of a serious incident.

It is understood that a second man involved in the incident has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The rally was subsequently stopped.