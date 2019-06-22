Another Mark McHugh late point saves Kilcar's bacon against St Eunans

Ice cool Mark McHugh kicked a last gasp equaliser into the breeze from 25 metres in the 65th minute to tie a richly entertaining affair in Towney. The draw keeps Kilcar's unbeaten record intact.

Kilcar 1-16

St Eunan’s 2-13

And some irate St Eunan’s players and mentors surrounded referee Shane Toolan after he blew for time shortly after McHugh’s strike, it is understood that the referee told McHugh that this was the last kick of the game.

And what a game it was, studded with some entertaining open football from two well drilled sides, although Eunan’s will rightly feel they left it behind them as they led by 2-13 to 1-10, ten minutes from time after a sizzling third quarter.

Eoin McGeehin tormented the home defence in this period, scoring a great individual goal and landing two points, but the lively Letterkenny lads missed 1-4 in the same period.

It looked bleak for Kilcar as time ran out and they still trailed by a goal 2-13 to 1-13, at the end of normal time.

But a series of ill-advised fouls gave a previously groggy Kilcar the chance to stage a memorable comeback and McHugh walked tall when it really mattered.

Young Andrew McClean was also a key figure for the home side hitting four fine points - one at a crucial stage.

Kilcar had the benefit of the breeze in the opening half and led by 1-8 to 1-5 at the break after hitting five wides.

Their goal came in the 4th minute when good work from the beavering McHugh and Ciaran McGinley finished with Aodhan McGinley rifling the ball to the roof of the St Eunan’s defence to put Kilcar into a 1-1 to 0-1 lead.

But a slick moving Eunan’s hit back with a goal of their own when McGeehin cleverly flicked the ball into the path of the inrushing Rory Carr who steered the ball to the Kilcar net in the 19th minute.

It was point for point thereafter with Brian Mcintyre and McGeehin prominent for Eunan’s.

McHugh continued to land points from long range before the break.

But Eunan’s rattled the home side with a sizzling 1-3 in the opening ten minutes of the second half.

They pinned Kilcar back for long periods and eased into a deserved of 2-13 to 1-10 with ten minutes left.

But Kilcar dug deep and 40-year-old Michael Hegarty, Conor McShane, McHugh, Conor Doherty and McClean hit back.

Eunan’s conceded a number of scorable frees as tension mounted and they lost substitute Sean McVeigh to a yellow card and there seemed to BE some confusion about the colour of a card issued to another sub Michael Millar.

And then McHugh sealed a thriller with a nerveless free to seal a memorable encounter

KILCAR: Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Barry Shovlin, Michael Hegarty, Brian O’Donnell, Mark McHugh (0-8145), Ciaran McGinley; Andrew McClean (0-4), Conor Dohery, Matthew McClean; Mark Sweeney (0-4), Aodhan McGinley (1-0), Paddy McShane. Sub: Darragh O’Donnell for Aodhan McGinley (inj

ST EUNANS: Paul McGeehin; Sean Halvey, Conor Morrison, Conor Moore; Brian McIntyre (0-4), Sean Ryan, Darragh Mulgrew; Conor O’Donnell (snr), Sean McGettigan; Jordan O’Dowd (0-2), JamesKelly (0-1), Conor Gibbons; Jamie Doherty (0-2), Rory Carr (1-1), Eoin McGeehin (1-3). Subs: Conor Parke for Rory Carr (40), Sean McVeigh for Conor Gibbons (48), Michael Millar for Sean Halvey (54),

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)