Naomh Brid impress in first half to defeat Naomh Muire and ease relegation worries

Naomh Brid won the battle at the bottom of Division Three thanks to an excellent first half performance.

Naomh Brid 0-15

Naomh Muire 1-5

Naomh Muire didn't help their cause as they finished with 13 men. But despite that they put it up to the home side in the second period, outscoring them 1-3 to 0-2.

There was something of a VAR moment when a Naomh Muire penalty was retaken early in the second half.

Naomh Brid seemed to take their foot off the pedal but never really looked threatened.

They had eight points on the board without reply by the 22nd minute with seven different scorers. Eoin Rush got them on their way with a free with just a minute on the clock.

Gearoid Gallagher, Ryan Brogan (after a great run), Liam Duffy, Tommy Gallagher, Declan McCafferty, Rush (with another free after Brogan was fouled) and Darragh Brogan (free) added to the tally.

By that stage Naomh Muire were down to 14 when Patrick Rodgers was shown red after getting involved needlessly with Declan McCafferty.

Adam O'Brien eventually got Naomh Muire on the board on 24 minutes and Shaun Yank Boyle added a second from a free but before half-time Darragh Brogan added two more to leave the home side ahead 0-10 to 0-2 at the break.

Darragh Brogan won and pointed a free early in the second half but Naomh Muire struck for their goal from the penalty spot. Daniel Devlin won the penalty and Yank Boyle's first effort hit the crossbar and rebounded out the field. However, there was some action off the ball and referee Andrew Mullin penalised Padraig McCafferty and Ross Gallagher. McCafferty had been booked earlier and saw red. He also ordered the penalty to be retaken and Boyle made no mistake second time around.

Aidy O'Gara added a point to reduce the leeway to five, but they couldn't get any closer and even though Naomh Brid lacked penetration they were able to keep their opponents at arm's length for the remainder of the game.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy (0-1), Sam Burgess, Jamie Timoney; Ryan O'Leary, Ross Gallagher, Richard Walsh; Tommy Gallagher (0-1), Sean Gormley; Eoin Rush (0-4,2f), Darragh Brogan (0-4,2f), Gearoid Gallagher (0-1); Ryan Brogan (0-1), Declan McCafferty (0-2), Paul Diver (0-1). Subs: Calum Gallagher for O'Leary 47.

NAOMH MUIRE: Declan Ward; Cian Boyle, Hugh Martin, Patrick Rodgers; Thomas O'Donnell, Brian Gillespie, Laurence Coyle; Aidy O'Gara (0-1), Adam O'Brien (0-1); Darren Sweeney, Padraig McCafferty, Jack O'Donnell; Joey Gillespie (0-1), Shaun Yank Boyle (1-1,pen, f), Shaun Burns. Subs: Donal Ward (0-1) for B Gillespie 27; Sean Boyle for Coyle; Ultan Boyle for O'Donnell, Daniel Devlin.

REFEREE: Andrew Mullin (Killybegs)