Boyle will be first off the startline this morning for day two in the Joule Donegal International Rally

Donegal’s Declan Boyle is in pole position and will be the first car off the startline on day two of the Joule Donegal International Rally which gets underway this morning in Gartan.



The 2014 winner and his co-driver Brian Boyle, in a Fiesta WRC heads off with rally favourite Craig Breen also in a Fiesta WRC breathing down his neck just 0.9 of second behind. Another previous winner Sam Moffett and James Fulton, Fiesta WRC is 1.6 behind Breen starts day two in third place.

]Calum Devine and Brian Hoy, from is in fourth place in a Fiesta R5 with Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy in a Subaru WRC in fifth place..

Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett, who are chasing a fourth wins in a row are in a Hyundai i20, R5 are in seventh place

The big casualty of the day was Donagh Kelly. The Donegal driver and the second seed failed to start the rally when his Fiesta WRC developed mechanical trouble just before stage one.

Ryan Loughran and Gareth Doherty, in their Escort Mk2, lead the way in the National Rally with rally sponsor Ian Barrett and Paul McGee, in a Darrian T 90, in second place and local favourite Damian Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney, in a Ford Escort Mk2, in third place.

Kevin Eves from Pettigo with Chris Melly calling the notes,in a Corollo are in fifth place.

Friday’s six stages were Mouldy Hill, and An Grianan, in Inishowen and Dooish in Newtowncunningham.

Day two, starts in Gartan at 10 am with stages with runs over Glen, Knockalla and Carnhill.