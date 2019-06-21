Donegal minors no match for Monaghan in second half of Ulster semi-final

Donegal bowed out of the Ulster minor championship as they conceded five goals in the semi-final against Monaghan in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

Donegal 2-11

Monaghan 5-10

In the end the goals were the difference with Monaghan having the sharpness up front. Donegal were opened too easily and they were unfortunate to lose their first choice goalkeeper Daithi Roberts in the warm-up with a back injury.

But the real difference between the sides was the physicality which Monaghan brought in the second half. Donegal were the better side by a distance in the first half but they were no match for the Farney men in the second period.

How the sides were level at the break was hard to fathom.

Donegal dominated the opening 32 minutes but a late goal and a point for Monaghan meant they went to the dressing rooms on a 2-8 to 3-5 scoreline.

For long periods of the opening Donegal dominated and with the 30 minutes played they led 2-8 to 2-4 and were full value for that lead.

They were dealt a blow before a ball was kicked with 'keeper Daithi Roberts having to cry off injured. However, his replacement Ryan Graham performed well.

Donegal were 1-1 up after four minutes with Carlos O'Reilly on fire. He was alert when a Ryan Graham free dropped short and Eric Carr broke the ball. O'Reilly was in quickly to fire home. And from the kick-out he fired over a point.

But Monaghan struck back with Jason Irwin finding a big hole in the Donegal defence before calmly slotting home.

Johnny McGroddy pointed for Donegal but their defence was opened again when Michael Hamill got in along the endline. He did seem to take too many steps before his cross was palmed home by Liam McDonald.

McGroddy pointed again to leave the sides level on 10 minutes before Monaghan got their first point of the contest from McDonald a minute later.

Points from O'Reilly, McGroddy and Keelan Dunleavy pushed Donegal two clear and while Ronan Boyle came forward from full-back to cut the lead, Donegal struck for a second goal on 19 minutes. This time it was the half-back duo of Conor Coyle and Ryan McShane who made the opening and Carlos O'Reilly was on hand to complete the movement with his second goal.

Monaghan pulled back two points from two Jason Irwin frees, one of which was moved on for dissent, but Donegal responded with Johnny McGroddy (free) and Eoin de Burca finding the range to leave it 2-8 to 2-4.

But in added time Donegal were turned over coming out of defence and a long ball forward forced Ryan Graham to come off his line. He was beaten to the ball and the ball was worked across goal to Liam McDonald, who dummied his man before firing home.

Half-time: Donegal 2-8, Monaghan 3-5.

The second half turned out to be a disaster for Donegal as they never raised a gallop. It wasn't that Monaghan were brilliant, but they looked like a senior team against the Donegal minor challenge.

Physically, they dominated from the start of the new half and they had registered their fourth goal with a minute on the clock. Shane Hanratty did the damage finding substitute Tiarnan Kernan to fire home from close range.

Kyle Connolly added a point and while Johnny McGroddy pointed a free after Carlos O'Reilly was fouled, Monaghan added the next three points through Karl Gallagher and Darragh Dempsey (2) to open the gap to 4-9 to 2-9 by the 51st minute.

The Monaghan side had lost centre-half-back Eoin Duffy to a black card on 43 minutes. It seemed harsh at the time and it also seemed to mark a change in the refereeing of James Lewis, with Monaghan getting many of the calls thereafter.

Carlos O'Reilly had Donegal's second point of the half on 52 minutes but any chance of a comeback was put to bed a minute later when a high ball from subsitute Diarmuid Eccles dropped short and 'keeper Ryan Graham failed to hold. In stepped Liam McDonald to squeeze home.

Donegal almost hit back with a goal but Ciaran Moore was adjudged to have touched the ball on the ground. The Donegal side kept trying but they didn't have the pace and penetration that they showed in the opening half and all they had to show for their efforts was a Carlos O'Reilly point deep in added time.

DONEGAL: Ryan Graham; Conor Roarty Kieran Tobin, Dylan Dorrian; Conor Coyle, Jack Gallagher, Ryan McShane; Kealan Dunleavy (0-1), Eoin Dowling; Carlos O'Reilly (2-4), Paul O'Hare Ciaran Moore; Jonathan McGroddy (0-5,2f), Eric Carr, Eoin de Burca (0-1).

Subs: Jamie Grant for Roarty 25; Senan Rooney for O'Hare ht; Shane Monaghan for E Carr 38; Eoin Martin for Rooney 55; Richard O'Rourke for C Coyle 64

MONAGHAN: Joe Kirk; Shane Slevin, Ronan Boyle (0-1), Shane Hanratty; Kyle Connolly (0-1), Eoin Duffy, Darragh Treanor; Conor McKernan (0-1), David Kerley; Diarmuid Marron, Karl Gallagher (0-1), Michael Hamill; Darragh Dempsey (0-3,1f), Jason Irwin (1-2,2f), Liam McDonald 3-1,1f).

Subs: Cian Maguire for S Slevin bcard 3; Tiernan Kierans (1-0) for Kerley 22; Aodhan Brennan for E Duffy bcard 44; Diarmuid Eccles for Marron 47; Declan Courtney for R Boyle 60

REFEREE: James Lewis (Fermanagh)