Donegal driver Declan Boyle leads the Joule Donegal International rally at end of day one

Donegal’s Declan Boyle leads the Joule Donegal International Rally at the end of day one.

Boyle, the 2014 winner and his co-driver Brian Boyle, in a Fiesta WRC hold a slender lead on the pre- rally favourite Gary Breen, also in a Fiesta WRC.

There is just 0.9 of a second between the top two with the Boyle’s covering the six stages, in a time of 39.09.3 seconds. Breen and Paul Nagle are 1.6 seconds ahead of Sam Moffett and James Fulton, who are in third place facing into tomorrow’s eight stages.

The Derry crew of Calum Devine and Brian Hoy, in a Fiesta R5 are in fourth place, in the first of the R5 cars.

Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy in a Subaru WRC are in fifth place and still very much in the rally.

Three in a row winner Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett, in their Hyundai i20, R5 are hanging in there in seventh place

The big casualty of the day was Donagh Kelly. The Donegal driver and the second seed failed to start the rally when his Fiesta WRC developed mechanical trouble just before stage one.

Ryan Loughran and Gareth Doherty, in their Escort Mk2, lead the way in the National Rally with rally sponsor Ian Barrett and Paul McGee, in a Darrian T 90, in second place and local favourite Damian Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney, in a Ford Escort Mk2, in third place.

Kevin Eves from Pettigo with Chris Melly calling the notes,in a Corolla are in fifth place.

Today’s six stages were Mouldy Hill, and An Grianan, in Inishowen and Dooish in Newtowncunningham.

Day two, starts tomorrow morning in Gartan at 10 am with stages in Glen, Knockalla and Carnhill.