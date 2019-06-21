The Rosses nail their colours in support of  for Declan Bonner and Donegal in the Ulster final

The Rosses are supporting Declan Bonner and Donegal in Sunday’s Ulster final against Cavan in St Tiernachs Park, Clones.

In a unique display of support one fanaticial Donegal supporter has come up with a novel way of displaying that support.

Eugene Greene from Loughanure and well known in GAA circles, has erected four timber posts in the colours of Donegal and the three clubs in the Rosses, Dungloe, Naomh Muire and Na Rossa along the side of the N56 on the outskirts of the village.

This week Donegal manager Declan Bonner took time out from his busy schedule to join Dungloe chairman Jimmy Sharkey, Christian Bonner, Na Rossa player and Michael Greene, Naomh Muire and Eugene Greene for a photocall at the site.

The coloured posts are pegged into the grass verge on the side of N56 at the top of the hill on the Dungloe side of the Loughanure village.