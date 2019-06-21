All systems for tenth Donegal Bike Week on Thursday next

Local cyclists will have the opportunity to sample the velodrome experience in Donegal Town on Thursday, June 27th.

This is the first time a mini pop-up velodrome will be set up in Donegal, with the temporary cycling track open to the public from 10 am to 4 pm at the entrance to the Donegal Public Services Centre next to the local fire station. The velodrome experience is the promo event for Donegal Bike Week which takes place from Saturday, June 22nd to Sunday, June 30th.

"We are asking adult groups, children's groups, sports clubs and workplaces to come along and sample the velodrome experience," commented Donegal Sports Partnership Community Sports Development Officer, Karen Guthrie.

"We are planning to book groups into hourly slots. It's a unique opportunity for children and adults to try something different in their community. This is the first year we have included a promo event in Donegal Bike and we are encouraging all cycling enthusiasts to come along to the velodrome and give it a go," she added.

"The pop-up velodrome replicates what you would see during the Olympics, but on a much smaller scale. It involves a combination of skill and fitness, so it has a novel appeal to it."

Bookings can be secured by contacting Donegal Sports Partnership on 074 91 16078 or by emailing info@activedonegal.com

According to the DSP officer, there is big interest in Donegal Bike Week.

"This will be the tenth successive Donegal Bike Week and last year had the biggest participation yet with 30 cycling events held at various locations. We will have a similar number this year from clubs, community organisations, workplaces and schools," she said.

"Events during Donegal Bike Week act as timely lifts for local clubs and groups and help kick-start their summer. The grants given out might be small, but it gives them that support they need to help engage more members from their communities. It's all about pushing the name of the club out there and attracting a few more members to join up. The Strawberry Women's Tour, organised by Errigal Cycling Club, keeps getting bigger and bigger every year and attracts more than 100 women now. Because of Donegal Bike Week they have been able to grow that year on year."

The objectives of Donegal Bike Week are to promote the benefits of recreational cycling, to encourage greater participation in cycling, to encourage cycling within the workplace and to enhance the provision of cycling within the community.

Last year 898 adults and 483 children participated in Donegal Bike Week.