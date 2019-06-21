Donegal U-17s are seeking an Ulster final date when they face Monaghan this evening

Donegal U-17s return to action with an Ulster Minor Football Championship semi-final meeting with Monaghan in Brewster Park, Enniskillen, tomorrow night (Friday) at 8 pm.

They are back after a five week break and a third round 1-18 to 2-7 Qualifier win over Cavan, in Kingspan Breffni Park. Donegal were forced down the Qualifier route (which also included a win over Armagh in Ballybofey) after losing their first round clash with Tyrone.

Tyrone won that game also in Ballybofey by 1-12 to 1-8.

“We were very disappointed with our performance against Tyrone and we felt we should have got something out of the game,” said Donegal manager Gary Duffy.

“It took us a while to settle and they got away from us and though we pulled them back and went ahead in the second half they finished stronger and kicked the crucial scores to win. It was a disappointing performance.”

Donegal upped their performance against Armagh in the first round Qualifier and hit an impressive 2-18 to run out six point winners. Armagh ended the game with 2-12 on the board.

Corner-forward Johnny McGroddy kicked nine in a man of the match performance and Shane Monaghan hit two goals off the bench in the win over the Orchard County.

Eoin Dowling hit four points from midfield in a man of the match performance against Cavan and McGroddy again carried the main threat up front with seven points while Monaghan again found the golden touch off the bench. He scored the goal in the 1-18 to 2-7 win over the Breffni Blues.

“We learned from the Tyrone game and played much better against both Armagh and Cavan which were two good games against two good sides.

“Armagh were in the game right to the finish and I felt the six point winning margin flattered us a little. It was a similar story against Cavan, they were in the game until they had a man sent off in the second half.

“They were two good tests and hopefully against good sides and hopefully those games will stand to us against Monaghan.

“Monaghan are a very good side. They are the reigning champions. Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney was the manager last year and he has left a very good set up in place and they have six of last year’s team still available. ]

“They have also beaten Tyrone already. They went to Carrickmore and beat them which is never an easy place to go and come away with a win.”

Donegal’s preparations have been hampered by exams with eight of the squad sitting exams, six sitting the Leaving Certificate and two the Junior Certificate.

Corner-back Conor Roarty and centre-half-back Jack Gallagher are Gary Duffy’s only worries this week. Roarty picked a knock in training and Gallagher was laid low with a virus in recent days.

Tom Comack

sport@donegaldemocrat.com