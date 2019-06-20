DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Donegal Golf Clubs

Donegal (Murvagh)

Saturday 8thJune – Singles Stableford Club Competition: Played off the Orange markers, Martin Cassidy was the winner with 39 pts. John Boyle was 2nd in a B.O.T with the very consistent Jaden Mgbam in 3rd and Eddie McGarrigle in 4th after all finished with 38 pts. Damian Mulhern took the Gross with 28 pts.

Sunday 9th June – Singles Stroke: The Lady Captain’s Prize to Men was won by Joseph Timoney with a fantastic score of 64. Emmett Kiely was 2nd with 66. Charlie Callaghan was 3rd in a B.O.T with Cormac Oates with both shooting 68. Gross winner was Billy Madden with 77.

Wednesday 12thJune – Singles Stableford Open Day: Tom Geraghty was the winner of the midweek Open Day when he blitzed the field with a fabulous score of 42 pts. Peter McBride was 2nd with 37 pts and Sean Martin Jr was 3rd with 36 pts. Gavin Burke won the Gross prize with 26 pts.

Saturday 15th June – Lady Captain’s Day 9 Hole Competition: Liam Farren left the rest of the field trailing in his wake when he shot a phenomenal 25pts, a really impressive score for 9 holes. Adrian Murray was 2nd with 22 pts, followed by Martin Mulhern with 21 pts. Vice-Captain Liam Cassidy was 4th with 20 pts.

Sunday 16th June – Singles Stableford Club Competition: Michael ‘Doc’ Doherty was the big winner on Sunday with 42 pts, closely followed by Paul Murphy with 41 pts. 3rd was Killian Burns with 40 pts and Paul Anthony Quinn was 4th with 39 pts. Gross winner was John Neary with 34 pts.

Congratulations to Lady Captain, Mrs. Mairin McCartney, on her very successful Captain’s Day and well done to all the individual winners.

Team News - The All-Ireland Fourball couldn’t manage to get over the line in Donaghadee and exited the competition in spite of a valiant effort away from home.

Gerry McCormick was a proud and delighted captain after his Minor League team put in a great performance in Cloughaneely and secured a hard-fought victory (5 ½ - 4 ½) when they got 2 ½ matches in the away leg.

Hugh Cassidy’s Jimmy Bruen Team had a fantastic victory over Ashfield GC in Rossmore. They won by 3-2 to progress to the last 8 where they will meet Balmoral GC.

Upcoming Events: There will be a presentation of all sponsored competitions on Friday 21st June at 9:30pm in the clubhouse following the RNLI scramble. All prize winners are to attend

Friday 21st June: 3-Ball Mixed Scramble sponsored by Magee of Donegal in aid of RNLI Lifeboat Service at 5:30pm (shotgun start)

22nd/23rd June: Singles Stableford Sponsored by the Millpark Hotel

Friday 28th June: Naomh Brid Classic (Spaces still available)

29th/30th June: Singles Stableford sponsored by North West Alarms

Dunfanaghy

Gents Club Single Stableford - Sunday 16th June: 1st John McNulty (10) 42 pts BOT; 2nd Gerard McGinley (9) 42 pts; Gross: Daniel McColgan (4) 35 pts; 3rd Brendan Kelly (7) 41 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Open 4 Ball Better Ball - Stroke - Saturday 15th June: 1st Derek Porter (15), David Logue (21) 57; 2nd Mark Sullivan (12), Billy Norman (21) 59; 3rd Liam McKinney (12) Gweedore Patrick O'Neill (22) 60 BOT. CSS: N/A

Open Stableford - Wednesday 12th June: 1st Anthony Gallagher (14) 34 pts BOT; 2nd Robert McElhinney (6) 34 pts; 3rd Neil McGinley (12) 33 pts; Front Nine: Chris Byrne (33) 17 pts BOT. Back Nine: Michael Dunne (19) 18 pts BOT

Bundoran

Weekend Golf Results - June 15th and 16th, sponsored by J.D. Window Cleaners, Belleek: 1st: Patsy McCauley - 68 (BoT); 2nd: Rory McGinn - 68 (BoT); 3rd: Liam McHugh - 68; 4th: Leo McBride - 69 (BoT); Gross: Robert Gribben - 77; CSS: Sat and Sun - 70. Patsy McCauley wins the 5th Silver Medal

Presentation: Friday 21st June at 9 p.m.

Next Weekend - Singles Stableford sponsored by Frizzelles Craft Butchers, Bundoran.

Sunday - Sean Kerr Cup

The Wednesday Opens continue this week. All are welcome.

Donegal Ladies (Murvagh)

The highlight of the ladies’ golfing calendar is undoubtedly Lady Captain’s Day. All the ladies of Murvagh were eagerly looking forward to their first Major and this year, our Lady Captain, Máirín Mc Cartney pulled out all the stops to make it an enjoyable and memorable day.

Much to Máirín’s relief, we were blessed with lovely weather for our Lady Captain’s Day! All hands on deck meant that the clubhouse and course were beautifully presented for this special occasion. 52 ladies competed for Lady Captain’s Prize and up and coming young golfer, Sophie Carr was a very popular winner with a score of 67.

After a lovely 3 course meal, accompanied to the sound of saxophonist, Tomás Boyle, Lady Captain, Máirín delivered her speech. Máirín said that it was an honour for her to be Lady Captain in the year that Donegal Golf Club (Murvagh) celebrates its 60th Anniversary.

She paid tribute to the founding members of the club and thanked all the staff and members who continue to help with the efficient running of the club. She encouraged members to continue with this “voluntary commitment”.

She thanked her Vice-Captain, Anne Murray, the Ladies’ Committee, the ladies of the competition and handicap sub-committees, the Management Committee, the Administrator and all the staff for their hard work and effort on behalf of the Club. Máirín said that she was very grateful for all the support that she received in preparing for Lady Captain’s Day.

She acknowledged the hard work of the Head Green keeper, Paul Travers and Greens staff in preparing the course. Lady Captain congratulated all teams and captains and thanked the catering staff for the lovely meal. She welcomed Officers from neighbouring clubs, friends and family to this special day. She reminded all present that monies collected on Lady Captain’s Day were in support of a charity cycle by Lorraine Mc Cormack to raise funds for Solace Cancer Support Centre; Donegal . Lorraine is cycling from London to Donegal Town in memory of her mother Maureen who was a much loved and popular member of Donegal GC (Murvagh). Finally she thanked Frank Martin who spent the whole day taking photographs – mementos of a wonderful Lady Captain’s Day.

Winners: 1st Sophie Carr (22) 67, 2nd Gillian O'Callaghan (26) 74 (BOT), 3rd Cróna O'Reilly (20) 74, 4th Grainne McGettigan (31) 75 (BOT), Cat 1 (0-20) Geraldine Gorman (16) 75 (BOT).

Cat 2 (21-28) Margaret Connolly (23) 75(BOT). Cat 3 (29+) Breege Mullooly (33) 75 (BOT),

Committee: Anne Murray (38) 75. Past Captains: Dorothy Woods (14) 75. Team Captains / Sub Committees: Ann Gillespie (24) 76. Front 9: Catherine Conneely (22) 31. Back 9: Patricia Britton (27) 37.5. Secret Score: Anna Colhoun (33) 84. Visitor (ladies): May McCann (10) 34 pts. Visitor (men's): Damien McCartney 39 pts. 9 hole Competition: Karen Ward 19 pts. Hole in One: Crona O'Reilly. . Nearest the Pin- Geraldine Breslin. Longest Drive - Sophie Carr. Men's 1st Joseph Timoney (11) 64. Men's 2nd prize: Emmet Kiely (17) 66. Men's 3rd prize: Charlie Callaghan (15) 68 (BOT). Men's 9 hole: Liam Farren 25 pts,

Team News: Unfortunately the Minor Cup team was defeated in the Connacht Quarter- Finals by a strong Ballina team. Good luck to the Máire O’Donnell team who play Letterkenny in Murvagh on Saturday, 22nd June and the Revive team who play Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC on Saturday, 29th June.

Other News.

Please note that the postponed club outing to Ballyliffin GC has been rescheduled for Thursday, 29th August. More information at a later date.

A Mixed 3 ball Scramble in aid of the RNLI will take place this Friday, 21st June. A draw for teams will take place on Thursday, 20th June and there will be a Shotgun Start at 5.30pm on Friday followed by food and presentation of all prizes for April/June.

Ladies’ Results: Áine’s Inspirations 9 / 11 June - 1st Geraldine Giblin (35) 38 pts BOT, 2nd Mary Harley (23) 38 pts 3rd Moragh Canney (26) 36 pts BOT 4th Mary Walsh (19) 36 pts 5th Margaret Trimble (23) 35 pts

9 hole 1st Gaye McGoldrick (36) 17pts BOT 2nd Eileen O'Donnell (34) 17pts

Portsalon

John Sweeney Memorial: Saturday saw more than 100 golfers on the course at Portsalon for the second staging of the John Sweeney Memorial and, once more, they were treated to sunshine and perfect playing conditions.

The course was in superb shape, a credit to Links Superintendent Johnny Shields and his team. Johnny was also the inaugural winner but, owing to team commitments elsewhere, he was absent on Saturday ensuring the trophy was up for grabs for a new winner.

Patrick Ronaghan (18) stepped in with some fine playing to card a 68 nett and become the second winner of the John Sweeney Memorial.

A birdie on the opening hole was the incentive needed for a strong day and a second one arrived on the par-five fourth hole. Steady play was the order of the day, with back-to-back pars to kick off the homeward nine and another on the penultimate hole, ensuring the winner always had a good score within his grasp. The margin of victory was just one stroke at the finish line, following a closing bogey at the treacherous 18th hole.

The winner was certainly a fitting recipient of the trophy, with Paddy being a first cousin of Mary Teresa Sweeney and he was suitably delighted to take the honour in John's memory.

Portsalon captain Pat O'Neill paid tribute to the great turnout for this event, a fitting tribute to John Sweeney, a man fondly remembered throughout golfing circles and indeed the wider sporting community across Donegal and further afield.

This event was again superbly supported and, fitting of the man being remembered, all prizes were once again kindly donated. Thanks to Enda Kennedy, Marty McDermott, Tommy Gallagher Injury Management, Portsalon Golf Club and, of course, to the Sweeney Family for providing the excellent array of prizes.

Full Results: John Sweeney Memorial – Saturday 15th June: Winner: Patrick Ronaghan (18) – 68 nett; Runner-up: Enda McElhinney (13) – 69 nett; Gross: Garvan McFadden (7) – 79 gross BOT; Third: Roger Whiteside (19) – 71 nett BOT; Ladies Prize: Aideen Conway – 76 nett; First Nine: Michael Dunn (23) – 33 nett; Second Nine: Gareth McLarnon (13) – 32 nett. CSS: 71 (73 Visitors)

Club Results - Wednesday 12th June – Gents Open: Winner: Dave Hughes (16) – 35 pts; Runner-up: Tony Kingston (14) – 33 pts; Gross: Kevin McGonagle (6) – 24 gross pts; Third: David Deeney (12) – 32 pts. CSS: 74 R/O

Sunday 16th June Members Stableford sponsored by Meritcom: Winner: Joe Coyle (6) – 39 pts BOT; Runner-up: Noel Fisher (15) – 39 pts BOT; Gross: John G McBride (6) – 31 pts; Third: Gareth McLarnon (13) – 39 pts

Sunday Ladies Members 16th June:Dana Clinton (11) - 38 pts; Jackie Friel (21) - 37pts. CSS: N/C

Team News: A busy weekend of action for the many teams competing and a mixed set of results. It's good to be busy at this time of year but, alas, conflicts of interest on scheduling are impossible to bypass.

On Saturday afternoon Joe Coyle's Junior Cup team were 3-2 winners in Foyle GC as they overcame Strabane. It was a real battling effort from the Portsalon side to squeeze out a win and they were 'rewarded' post-game by a bit of Karaoke capers from the skipper in the Mandarin Palace! They'll face Carnalea GC next, with neutral venue to be confirmed.

Many of the same faces were in action on Sunday in the Barton Shield but they couldn't pull off the double, giving best to Strabane on this occasion.

Also on Sunday evening, Paddy Kelly had his Minor League troops togged out on home soil to face Cruit Island. Their campaign is firmly up and running after a 5-0 success in the first leg. There was also good news for Cathal Canning and his Donegal League unit last week, with Cruit conceding the second of their game, trailing by five matches and a 27-hole deficit after the first leg.

Heavy rain made for tough conditions on Sunday evening when Conor McGettigan led his Jimmy Bruen side to Newtownstewart to race Clones GC. After a superb win against Strabane, hopes were high but the conditions rather played into the hands of the travelling parkland golfers from Monaghan and they came out with a 3-2 win.

Wins for Cathal Canning and Clive Davison, as well as captain Conor McGettigan and Chuck McTaggart weren't enough, despite two of the three remaining matches making it to the 17th /18th holes.

Maire O' Donnell Results: Hard luck to Portsalon's Marie O'Donnell Team captained by Roisin McCormack who lost to Ballyliffin on Sunday 16th at the 'Old Links' Ballyliffin after a tough home and away battle with their close rivals.

After the match Roisin congratulated the Ballyliffin team, wished them good luck in the next round and expressed appreciation to her own players for their commitment to the team this year.

Irish Mixed Foursomes Competition: Good Luck to Portsalon Mixed Foursomes Team who take on Malone GC from Belfast in round two of the matchplay stage in Omagh on Sunday 23rd June.

Despite unavailability of some players Portsalon captain Diarmuid Logue is fielding a very strong team to play Malone. The parkland fairways and greens of Omagh GC, the neutral venue will technically favour the Malone players, but Portsalon will be going there with hopes of another victory.

Letterkenny Ladies

Letterkenny Ladies were delighted to have two excellent sponsors for the competitions during Open Week.

On Tuesday 11th over 40 ladies competed for the beautiful prizes sponsored by R.McCullagh Jewellers but it was the Lady Captain herself Angela Bradley who will be adorned in fine things as she laid claim to the 1st prize with 33pts. beating Anne Cannon on a bot. New member Claire McGonagle won the Gross with 25 gross points while Vera Kearney and Triona Daly were 3rd and 4th respectively 31pts (bot). Margo Birmingham was best on the Front 9 scoring 18 pts and Anne Flannery took the back 9 with 17 pts.

On Thursday 13th the McGettigan Group - Clanree Hotel were the sponsors and Claire McGonagle (7) has more than settled into her new club now bringing in an excellent 37pts. beating Junior Girl Ellen Russell (36) on a bot. Marian O’Sullivan (10) had 23 gross points to win the gross prize and Sarah Buchanan (32) was 3rd scoring 35pts. Kate Gallagher (24) still playing lovely steady golf was 4th with 34 pts. The Front 9 was won by Evelyn O’Malley (37) 21 pts and Back 9 went to SS Reddan (25) 17pts. The only birdie recorded on Thursday was by Anne Flannery who was delighted to see her drive roll nicely towards the hole so she had no problem sinking the putt for the birdie!

Next week’s Tuesday competition is for Breast Cancer - please support this worthy cause. Also the Ladies Fund Raising Classic will be played on Thursday 4th July and remember we depend on your support for the upkeep of our course.

The Ladies Club would like to express sympathy to Cynthia Fuery on the sudden passing of her sister in law Hilary Moore. Hilary was also the mother of David Moore proprietor of the Driving Range Thorn Road. May she Rest in Peace.

Letterkenny

The Open Week in Letterkenny has gone extremely well with big attendances every day. The course is in excellent condition and the only semblance of a complaint uttered was that the greens were too fast. Some wondered if we could return the new greens mower. The Hickey Clarke & Langan Open was played on Monday 10/06/19. Jackie Duffy (17.3) was the winner with 40 pts., he took 7 pars from the course . Runner up was Adam Duncan (14.8) with 39 pts. and John G. Doherty (11.6) was third with 38 pts. Ciaran Gilcreest (1.3) won Gross with 37 pts.

The first round of the Minor League was played at home on Saturday 15/06/19 Letterkenny V Gweedore. Men of the match were the two senior players Tim O'Farrell and Barry MacRamsey, they were trailing by 3 games through out the match, however through grit and determination they drew on the 16th and went on to win 17 and 18 . They claim they got their inspiration from Spurs. Letterkenny won overall by 5/0 and will now be going to Gweedore on Saturday 22nd for the return match.

The Evolve Menswear Open was played on Wed 12th. Kevin Rafferty (4.4) was the winner with a score of 40 pts., he also won lowest Gross. Kevin had 4 Birdies, (on 7th, 11th, 16th & 18th) and 10 pars, thats some golfing. Keith Shiels (7.8) was runner up with 39 pts. and Donie Costigan (18.6) took third place with break of tie of 37 pts. beating Bobby Mullally (18.1) into fourth place.

Patrick McGowan (10.9) had a good win on Friday 14th at the Brian McCormick Open scoring 40 pts. Patrick took 10 pars and 1 birdie (at the 11th) out of the course. John Paul Clarke (6.9) was runner up with 39 pts. and Derek Wilson (8.6) took third place with 38 pts.

On Sunday the 16th Global Tiles Open was played. It was the final competition of a very busy week at Letterkenny Golf Club. Christopher Duffy (4.1) was the winner and lowest gross on the day with 39 pts. Christopher had a great game of golf with 13 pars, 2 birdies(11th & 16th) and 3 bogeys. Philip Friel (9.2) was runner up with 38 pts. and Don Ponsonby (5.4) was third with 37 pts.

Results from Cat4 competition on Monday evening are 1st Cathal Sheridan 30 pts and 2nd Chris Wuertz 26 pts

Upcoming Events - On Wednesday 19th June we have the Yellow Pepper Restaurant Open and on Saturday 22nd we have the Donaghey Van Centre Open. The usual Members Competition will be held on Sunday.

Rosapenna

Club Competition - Golfer of the Year: The golfer of the year club competition played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday the 16th of June was won by Michael Bradley Jnr (10*) with 45pts, the runner up was Michael Bradley (7*) with 44pts. The gross winner Sean Boyce (7*) with 33 gross pts. Third place was Jimmy Gallagher (30*) with 43pts. Two's - Con Boyce, Albert Strain, Conor McMenamin, Shaun Boyce, Denis O'Kane x 2, Barry McMenamin with €11.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit per two.

Lady Captains Day - The Lady Captains Prize to the Gents will take place on Saturday the 29th over the Old Tom Morris Links, gents must book tee times for same via The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 (0)74 915 5000 or by email golf@rosapenna.ie

Irish Mixed Foursomes - Good luck to the Mixed team who face Slieve Russell in round 2 at Donegal Golf Club next Thursday 27th of June.

Jimmy Bruen - Congratulations to the Rosapenna team who beat Dunmuray 3.5-1.5 at Roe Park last Wednesday the 12th in the second round of the matchplay stages. Rosapenna now play Kilrea in the Ulster quarter final at Foyle Golf Club, this must be played on or before Monday July 8th.

All Ireland Barton Shield - Rosapenna beat Foyle by 1 hole at North-West GC in a preliminary round last Thursday to advance to round 1 on Sunday last where the four man team beat City of Derry by 7 holes. In round 2 that same day Rosapenna beat Moyola Park by 2 holes. Rosapenna now play Letterkenny in round 3 back at North-West GC on Sunday June 14th, the winners will face either Royal Portrush or Strabane that afternoon for a place in the Ulster semi finals.

Donegal Inter Club Events: Minor League - Well done to the Minor League team who beat North-West 4-1 at home last Friday June 14th, the return leg is scheduled for Saturday the 22nd in Lisfannon.

JB Carr - Good luck to the Rosapenna team who are due to play Portstewart this coming Friday the 21st at 3.00pm. The home leg is scheduled for Friday 28th of June at 2.30pm.

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, the 23rd of June, there will be two pick up games. One at 12.30pm and one at 4.00pm, there is no need to book, just show up on the day 15/20 mins before the first tee time.

Fixtures: June 2019 - Saturday 22nd - Ulster Mid Amateur Championship - both links. Sunday 23rd - Club Competition

Gaoth Dobhair

Ba é Piaras Coyle (17) a thug an la leis ins an chomórtas a bhí urraithe ag Terence Sweeney Solicitors ag deireadh na seachtaine sao a chuaigh thart, le scór breá do 64. Seo na torthaí iomlána: 1ú Piaras Coyle (17) 63 BOT; 2ra Noel Ó Fearraigh (14) 64; 3ú Pat Gray (16) 65; Grós Hugh O Gallchóir (4) 70; Cat Tony Gallaghaer (23) 66; F9 Tomás Diver (15) 32 agus B9 Anthony Sweeney (13) 30. CSS Dé Sathairn 68; Dé Domhnaigh 67. Míle buíochas le Terence Sweeney as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas i mbliana arís.

The above named prizewinners will be joined by James Sweeney, Paul Fletcher, Michael O Connor, John Sc Gallagher and Dónal Greene as the quailifires for Captain Pat Sweeney’s Shootout on Friday 28 June at 5pm

Our Minor League Team did not fare too well in their match against Letterkenny GC last Saturday where they lost 5 matches to nil. The return match takes place at home this Saturday 22 June at 1pm. Team Captain JP Gallaghear will be looking for a vast improvement to try and revearse that result. Ádh mór orthr.

Senior League. Cathal Óg will take his young team to Buncrana GC on Saturday 22 June for the first leg of the Senior League with the return league at home on Sunday 30 June. We wish them all well.

Captains Day: The timesheet for Captain Pat Sweeney’s Prize is nearly full with only a few spaces left. If you are not on the sheet, put your name on it asap.

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

Results of the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta sponsored competition played in blustery conditions are as follows: 1ú Kathleen Rodgers (13) 37 pointe; 2ra Mary Lucy Ferry (23) 36 pointe; 3ú Ban Chaiftín Aisling Mhic Cumhaill (15) 32 pointe; 4ú Anne Curran (18) 32 pointe. F9 Marie Kelly 18 pointe agus B9 Kathleen Doherty 18 pointe. SS 72. Comhghairdeachas leis na buaiteoirí uilig.

Dé Céadaoin seo chugainn imreofar Comórtas na mBan do duais an Chaiftín Pat Sweeney. Comórtas stróc a bheas ann. Guíonn na mná ádh mór ar Pat don dheireadh seachtaine mór.

Next Wednesday Nell Cullen agus Caitlín Ní Ghallchóir will host a tea evening after a Stableford Competition. Draws at 10.30am and 5.00pm as usual.