Another successful day for Tir Chonaill AC at Ulster U-14 - U-17 championships

It was another very successful day for our young athletes at the ANI/Ulster U14-17 championships at the Mary Peters Track, Belfast on Saturday. In wet and at times cold conditions Tir Chonaill AC athletes had an unprecedented number of podium/medal winning and PB performances. In all Tir Chonaill athletes were on the wining rostrum thirty times during the day long competition.

Medal winners

U-16G 250m H: 1st Lucy McGlynn, 38.24secs; 2nd Rachael Gallagher 39.09secs; 3rd Niamh Mohan, 39.82secs; U16B 350mH 2nd Ben Campbell 35.29secs

U-16G 80m H: 1st Niamh Mohan 12.00secs, 2nd Lucy McGlynn 12.39secs; U-16B 100mH: 1st Ben Campbell 14.33secs; U-17B 100mH: 3rd Shane Breslin 15.73secs; U-14B 75mH 2nd Eoin Boyle 13.65secs

Throws

Shot Putt B U-15: 2nd Kasper Adamski 13.82m; U-16G 2nd Sairla Hearty 7.13m; U-16B 1st Johnie McGonagle 11.71m, BU-17 2nd Shane Breslin 12.40m,

U-14B: 1st Shay OHalloran 10.37m, 2nd Cormac Carr 9.77m

Hammer U-15B: 2nd Alex Anderson 42.57m, 3rd Kasper Adamski 30.55m; BU-14: 1st Cormac Carr 25.90m, 2nd Luke Ward 19.75m

Jumps

High Jump U-14B: 1st Eoin Boyle 1.45m; U-14G 2nd Cora Doherty 1.20m; U-15G 1st Tori Murchan 1.43m; GU-16: 2nd Rachael Gallagher 1.48m.

Long Jump BU-14: 2nd Eoin Boyle 4.48m; BU-15: 3rd Daire McDevitt 5.23m; GU-16: 1st Niamh Mohan 5.13m; BU-17 2nd Kian Gillespie 4.63m.

Triple Jump U-15B: 3rd Daire McDevitt 10.43m.

Discus

U-15B: 1st Alex Anderson 32.42m; U-17B: 3rd Diarmuid O'Donnell 29.49m

Excellent performances from the following

Sprints

U-14B: Shay OHalloran 11.10secs (H) and 11.17secs 5th in final.

U-16G 100m: Aoibhinn McGarrigle 13.51secs (H) and 13.69 secs 5th in final; U-15 B 100m Kasper Adamski 13.71secs(H) and 12.96secs 7th in final; U-16B Ben Campbell 11.98secs(H) and 11.82secs 4th in final; U-17B 100m Shane Breslin 12.13secs and 4th in final; U-15G 100m Alexus Campbell 14.70secs(H); U-16G 100m Saorla Hearty 14.76secs(H); U-17B 100m Kian Gillespie 13.33secs and 8th in final

Middle distance

800m U-17 Jack Kelly, 2mins 28.14secs; U-16G Aibhe McCrossan 2mins 55.3srcs; U-15 B Cathal O'Donnell, 2mins 15.72secs; U-14G: Niamh Caldwell, 2mins 42.10secs; 3,000m GU-17 Savannah Timoney 11mins 51.13secs

Hurdles U-15 B 250mH: Fintan Dewhirst 38.87eecs, Daire McDevitt 41.30secs; U-14G 75mH: Eve Boyle Carr 15.18secs; U-15B 80mH: 13.79secs; U-15G 80mH: Alexis Campbell 13.95eecs

Shot Putt BU-15: Alex Anderson 10.12m.

Javelin U-14B: Luke Ward 24.44m; U-16B Johnie McGonagle 27.38m

High Jump BU-16: Park Gillespie 1.50m

Long Jump GU-14: Eve Boyle Carr 3.90m, Cora Doherty 3.52m; U-14B Shay OHalloran 4.31m; U-16B Patrick Gillespie 4.98m

Triple Jump U-16G: Rachael Gallagher 9.19m.

Next week

Congrats to four club athletes, Shane Breslin and Niamh Moohan, Abbey Voc School; Laoise McGonagle, St Columbas Glenties and Ben Mac Ailinn, Colaiste Chu Uladh on their selection onto the Ulster U-17 schools team for Saturday's Tailteann Games/Inter Pro. The Inter Pro serves as a selection process for the Irish schools team for the upcoming International in Swansea.

Best of luck to the group of athletes that will contest the Irish Multi events championships on Saturday/Sunday in Santry

Recently Tir Chonaill AC launched their summer camp which will run from July 1st to 5th. Details and application can be found on the clubs Face Book, on the clubs Clubs ap and locally via All Sports Donegal Town or by ringing Jackie at 0864052823

The Donegal Town Festival 10k takes pace on Sunday morning 30th June at 10.30pm - registration from 9am at the AVS Gym. Enquiries to 0872797548