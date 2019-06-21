Horgan hoping to add to Harps squad in the coming weeks

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is hoping to add to his squad in the next couple of weeks to bolster his side in a bid for survival in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The Harps boss confirmed he had had looked at some players in the last few weeks.

“We had a number of lads on trial the last couple of weeks, both local and from abroad and we are bringing another couple in the next week or so,” said Horgan, who also confirmed he had signed Sean Doherty from Greencastle at the end of last week.

“Sean is a good lad with a good attitude. I’ve watched him a few times playing with Greencastle. He is 23 and a midfielder and I have been impressed with him anytime I’ve seen him and I’m delighted to have him.

“We also had a couple of lads in before this weekend’s break and we are bringing in another couple of lads next week and we will see how they go.

“I like a couple of the lads; now whether we sign them or not is another thing. There are many obstacles to be overcome and it is not all down to finance.

“We need with so many lads out injured to add to the squad if we are to have a shot of surviving in the division.”

It is understood obtaining work permits is one of the biggest obstacles to bringing in new players.

Harps are currently propping up the Premier table equal on points with UCD but below them in the table on score difference. They also have three more games played than the Students who haven’t had a game in a number of weeks due to players on International duty.

Harps, who have no game this weekend, lost away to St Patricks Athletic last Friday night in Richmond Park after coming agonisingly close to taking at least a point out of the game.

St Pats scored the winner in the 1-0 victory five minutes from the end of normal time. Substitute Jake Walker scored his first goal for the Dubliners to claim all three points.

“We are disappointed to go into the break without getting something out of Friday night’s game. I’m not saying we had most of the possession or anything like it. But we did have more chances than St Pats and from that point of view it was a disappointing result.

“The positive thing was we played better than we have played in recent weeks and that is why it is also disappointing not to get something from the game.”

Harps have a welcome break this weekend. They have Sligo Rovers in Finn Park, tomorrow night week (Friday 28) followed by Cork City, also at home, on Monday week.