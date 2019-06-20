Edward Guilfoyle Handball Tournament in Ballyshannon

The vagaries of the Ballyshannon weather have always played a leading role in the annual Edward Guilfoyle Memorial Doubles Handball tournament.

Thankfully, last the semi finals and final were blessed with proper summer weather.

The Handball alley at the Mall is one of the finest outdoor handball facilities of its type anywhere in the North West and while many admire its architectural aesthetics, the alley will only survive, if people continue to play at the facility.

Saturday's first semi final was between Kevin Quinn and his partner Stevie McGlinchey who played Barry Mulhern and Daragh Stewart.

The former won the first game 21 points to 8 points. The second game was a much tighter fare with ending with victory for Kevin and Stevie, despite a valiant fight back, on a score of 21-18.

Martin Carr & Jessie McCormack faced up to Ivan O'Mahony & Denis McGuinness in the second semi final with Ivan and Denis, coming up trumps, 21-9 and 21-8.

In the final itself, Denis and Ivan got off to a great start and pulled away on a score of 21 points to 5 points.

Again the second game was a great duel and at one point they were neck and neck at 16 points apiece before McGuinness and O'Mahony pulled away to win 21-16.

Tournament Organiser Denis McGuinness thanked all the players for taking part for taking part and keeping the tradition of handball alive in south Donegal.

He once again paid tribute to their main sponsor, Ballyshannon's Joe Guilfoyle, who was on his annual trip to Bundoran from Waterford and made the fine presentations on the day. It is hoped that the game and its skills will be passed onto a new generation of players, but it is paramount that the ball alley continues to be used to ensure its future.