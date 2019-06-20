Neil McGee looking forward to Ulster final number eight

Neil McGee is looking forward to his eighth Ulster final on Sunday against Cavan and it could have been nine but for a suspension last year.

The rock from Gaoth Dobhair, a three time All-Star custodian of the large rectangle. He is the only survivor in the current squad from the 2006 final defeat by Armagh..

“My first final was in 2006. We played Armagh in the final, they beat us by three points. Paul McGrane scored a goal that day that was the difference,” said McGee.

“That was the great Armagh team of the early 00s and were probably coming near the end.

“We competed well but probably didn't believe we could win and they had the experience of players like McGeeney, McGrane, McDonnell and McConville. That was a very good Armagh team.”

Neil’s had to wait five years for his next visit to St Tiernach’s Park at the start of the Jim McGuinness resurgence.

“The next final was 2011, Jim McGuinness’s first year. We played Derry and won by five or six points and we have been in every final since bar one. We missed out on 2017, Tyrone beat us in the semi-final.

“It is a really good level of consistency and it is great credit to the management teams of Jim (McGuinness), then Rory (Gallagher) and now Declan (Bonner) that have maintained us at the level.”

Donegal’s 1-11 to 0-8 Ulster final win over Derry was the county’s first provincial success in 19 years since the 1992 final win also over Derry with Donegal losing five minutes between 1993 and the 2011 win.

Donegal played and lost finals in ‘93 against Derry - on the famous game in Clones that should not have been played due to heavy downpour before the game - ‘98 against Derry (the final remembered for Joe Brolly’s late goal after Geofrey McGonagle’s nudge in the back of Noel McGinley) and the ‘02, ’04 and ‘06 finals, all against Armagh.

BOLT FROM THE BLUE

That is why when the 2011 was won, it came as something of a bolt out of the blue to many. But not to Neil McGee.

“It may have seemed to come out of the blue at the time. But from when we sat down with Jim (McGuinness) at the first meeting in Downings we believed we were going to win Ulster that year and that is the way it panned out.

“At the time it came as no surprise to us. We were hot favourites going into that final too.”

For Neil McGee, who picked All-Stars in 2011, 2012 and 2014, all that is in the past. What matters now is the present.

Donegal won a ninth Ulster title last year and fourth since 2011. Time waits for no team and seasons move on.

“You cannot sit back and be happy with what you did last year. You have to push on and try and get better.

”We have Stephen (Rochford) this year. We fell short last year and we had to do something extra this year and Declan brought in Stephen to see if he can bring us on to another level.

“All through the years we’ve had Ulster coaches and you take someone in from outside the county and outside Ulster and they see things differently. They see things from outside the box.

“The Ulster mentality is a wee bit different. He came in from Mayo. He hasn't tried to implement the Mayo style. We are Donegal and he just wants to add something to that and it has been a very positive move.

“He fitted into the group straight away and he works well with Karl (Lacey), Gary (Boyle) and Andy (McGovern), the goalkeeping coach..

“They all have different roles and they work well together. Stephen plays a massive part in the setup as does Karl, Gary and Andy.”

Paul Durcan, the All-Ireland winning goalkeeper from 2012, is back in the squad as understudy to Shaun Patton. Given Durcan’s experience he is both reserve keeper and adviser to Shaun and Michael Lynch, the third ‘keeper in the squad.

“Papa is back this year and it is great to have him. He doesn’t say much in the dressing room but when he does speak everybody listens. He works well with Shaun (Patton), they are out every night for an hour after training just kicking.”

The other positives Neil feels this season is the form being shown by the younger members of the squad, Niall O’Donnell, Jason McGee, Michael Langan and Oisin Gallen.

“The one thing they all have in common is that they are all brilliant footballers. They all have had success at underage with Donegal and they have come in and they have settled much quicker than we did when he came into the squad first.

“They are coming into a very good setup and we have set a pretty high standard and they are now in and driving it on.”

Cavan may be surprise finalists to some, but not Neil McGee.

“I have watched their games and I fancied them against Monaghan and I fancied them against Armagh.

“It is not a surprise to me they are in the final given the quality they have. Some people say they are a young team. But they are a balanced team, they are all around the same age bracket in their mid 20s.

“The core of the team is from the U-21s that won four Ulster championship in-a-row.

“They may not have had any success outside Ulster but they have all stuck together and Mickey Graham has come in this year and he has brought everything together.

“You can see it in the energy they have and the Cavan people are getting behind them which gives them that wee bit extra.”

The fact that Cavan are appearing in their first final in 18 years and haven’t taken home the Anglo Celt Cup in 22 seasons, Donegal, the title holders, go into the final as firm favourites.

It is not something that bothers Neil McGee either.

“The bookies will see us as favourites. But we have two weeks to prepare for Cavan the same as we had to prepare for Tyrone after the win over Fermanagh when we were underdogs.

“We didn’t talk about or discuss being underdogs. I had a feeling after the two weeks’ training all the indicators were there that we were going to beat Tyrone. We were defending well and attacking well and the ‘keepers were working well.

“We started back training tonight and we had a right good tough session to bring us back down to earth and we have four more sessions to go and at the end of that we will be able to gauge the mood. But as of now I’d say it is good,” says McGee.