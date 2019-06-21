1983 winning Donegal captain Michael Lafferty backing Donegal to defeat emerging Cavan

Donegal may have some way to go before they can challenge five in-a-row chasing Dublin but they made a big statement against Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final.

That is the view of the man who led Donegal to victory when Donegal and Cavan last locked horns on Ulster football’s big day.

Michael Lafferty was the Donegal captain in 1983 when Donegal claimed a third Ulster crown following a three point (1-14 to 1-11) win over the Breffni Blues.

“Tyrone have been our bogey team for the last few years and our lads went out and blew them away,” said Michael Lafferty.

“There was four points between the sides at the finish but Donegal were more than a fourpoint better team than Tyrone.

“Donegal were much the better team and what I like about them is that they can mix it in the physical stakes. They really imposed themselves on the game especially in the first half.

“Donegal have the right mix of youth and experience. Jason McGee, Michael Langan, Ciaran Thompson and Hugh McFadden are all big men and can win their own ball. Eoghan Bán Gallagher has serious pace and when he runs at teams he can really hurt them.

“Ryan McHugh is back to himself and playing well again; he has great pace and uses the ball well and like Eoghan Bán he can really open up a defence when he runs at them.

“Eoin McHugh again has great pace and is a very direct runner. Jamie Brennan has really come on this season and again is a good ball winner and has great pace and has come on as a finisher.

“Stephen McMenamin has nailed down a position in the defence and I can see him slotting in at centre-half-back in the future.

“Then you have the older players like Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Frank McGlynn , Leo McLoone, Patrick McBrearty and Michael Murphy. Michael is a super player and the real deal and really is a class apart.

“I know there is an argument for playing him inside in the full-forward line and then he comes out the field and you see the influence he can have on a game. He is just a super player.”

Michael Lafferty is backing Donegal to add Ulster title number 10.

But he does feel Cavan are an improving side and he singles out Dara McVitty and Gearoid McKiernan as two players along with Cian Mackey who have impressed him in their two games against Armagh.