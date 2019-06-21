Hugh McFadden and Seamus Coleman take different football paths

The sporting town of Killybegs will have a big interest in Sunday's Ulster final with Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Bán Gallagher part of the Donegal squad and if things had gone a different, it could have been three .

At the Ulster semi-final a very interested spectator in Cavan was current Ireland soccer captain Seamie Coleman, who had some nice things to say about his fellow townies.

“Yeah to take time out of a very busy schedule and to recognise our own wee achievement compared to his achievements was a nice touch, but you tend to forget that this is a man from Killybegs who has captained his country and for him to give us a compliment is quite pleasing but he is still one of the boys from Killybegs and that is the most pleasing thing," said current Donegal vice-captain Hugh McFadden.

"It is funny that growing up Seamie played more Gaelic than soccer and I played more soccer than Gaelic.

“He has a phenomenal background in sport”.

McFadden's sport path changed after Donegal's success in 2011 and 2012. “I suppose those teams would have changed a lot of the perceptions of young people towards Gaelic football.

“There is no point in hiding it as we all jumped on this bubble of excitement and it captured the imaginations of young people and the aura around the team made you want to be involved in it.

“For a period there, they just seemed indestructible and the made you proud and if we could give the same sense of pride back then it would be a very pleasing thing to be part of," said McFadden.

The Killybegs man is now a central figure of the Donegal team and is looking forward to another final.

“Yes an exciting few weeks and the excitement after winning on Saturday night is really starting to build and we are really looking forward to now getting out in Clones next week and it is going to be a big battle.”

While Donegal overcame Tyrone, for McFadden, it was not a major surprise. “I suppose when you do get that victory it is a bit of a catalyst to improve, but the belief was in the group.

“We would be very disappointed with the way we lost to Tyrone in the Super 8s in Ballybofey last year and that was a motivating factor along with the chance to get into an Ulster final.

“Hopefully now that win can catapult us to bigger things."

The midfielder agreed that the season has not been perfect.

“Yes there were some tricky days throughout the NFL and it was not looking good after the Fermanagh game.

“We got promoted and there was some very good football played at the end of the NFL.

“It was good to get over Tyrone and a winning performance on Sunday would be great”.

He is aware that his side will carry the favourites' tag he urges caution, especially with the record in finals at underage and senior.

“The word all week is that we are hot favourites going in against Cavan but there is a group of us in there that lost to Cavan at U-21 level in the Ulster final of 2014 and 2015, a senior final 2015 and a senior final in 2016 and if you throw Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh on top of that, you have an U-21 final in 2013 and a senior final in 2013.

“Add that up and that could be anything from four to six Ulster finals that we have lost, so I don’t think that being favourites will breed any complacency.

“Cavan scored a goal in injury time in Armagh to beat us in an Ulster U-21 final and the pain of that defeat still lingers and then we lost an Ulster senior final by a point to Monaghan in 2015 and Tyrone kicked two of the best points I have ever seen in 2016 to beat us in injury time.

“So the accumulation of those defeats will never leave us and that is a motivating factor along with an Ulster title on Sunday”.

McFadden feels Cavan are strong around the middle of the field. “They are very strong around the middle, and they have a number of quality players that have been around for quite some time.

“Dara McVeety, Martin Reilly Gearoid McKiernan, Conor Moynagh and Padraig Faulkner is a very steady full back.

“And you have a goalkeeper like Raymond Galligan who can come up the field and kick frees from 40-45 metres which really adds to your confidence.

"They seem to be very confident and people forget that they were in Division One this year and they competed extremely well.

“They beat a seasoned Monaghan team and a good Armagh team and I rate this Cavan team very highly.

“There are lot of talented players in their dressing rooms and it will take a big effort to put the shackles on them.”

The Killybegs man says he is happy enough with his own contribution: “You are happy when your own personal performance adds to victory and I suppose things worked out well for the team in the first half and also for me.

“It is pleasing and if you have a great personal performance and your team loses it is not so great but it is much easier when the team wins and you do well as well.”

McFadden says that winning back-to-back Ulster titles gives the team more respect, but he doesn't think it will come easy.

“We just have to look at it that we have to beat Cavan to win an Ulster championship, but the boys are down in Breffni Park thinking the exact same thing," says McFadden.