Frank McGlynn gets new teaching post ahead of Cavan date in Clones

He will turn 33 in August but looks like a teenager. This week leading up to the Ulster final sees Frank McGlynn take up a new teaching post as Principal in Drumkeen. He bade farewell to Stramore NS on Friday last.

It will be a busy week for the Glenfin man as he prepares for his eighth Ulster final and the possibility of winning a fifth medal.

He is likely to begin on the bench but you can set your watch for the 49th or 50th minute and McGlynn will enter the fray.

It will be his 66th championship game for Donegal and his 170th appearance overall - a remarkable career and still playing his part.

"Still going, still there anyway and the most important thing, still enjoying it. Very glad now that I decided to return this year. I probably had my mind made up last year that it was my last year, but after having spoken to Declan, he put it to me that there was still a role for me to play in the panel and absolutely delighted now I threw my lot in again and I'm enjoying it and looking forward to another Ulster final," says McGlynn.

He accepts that his role is now a different one but he is happy to play his part. "I suppose every player wants to be in the first 15 and I'm no different. I suppose Declan and the management team have a role and with the 15 players that are going out if you look at the six defenders we are putting out there every week there's not too many you could push off the team, they are playing so well and long may it last. And whatever role I'm given I'll be glad to do it and if you can contribute in any way I'll be delighted to do so."

He agrees that it is nice to be on the field at the final whistle, especially if you win a game. "Yeah, it is nice. I suppose last year being on the field at the end and lifting an Ulster title was something very special again. And it always is. The Ulster title is up there as the No 1 priority at the beginning of every Donegal intercounty player's season. And until the Ulster title and season is over you don't starting looking anywhere else.

"We're no different this year. We have an Ulster final to prepare for and we'll be doing that to the best of our ability now."

The double All-Star recalls the changes that have taken place since he came into the panel in 2006.

"In 2006 when we started out, it's funny how the targets have changed. I suppose in 2006 it was always the first round of the Ulster championship you wanted to win. That was the big game; you wanted to win one match in the championship.

"But I suppose after 2011, winning a first Ulster championship in a number of years, I suppose it gave us that confidence to get the ambitions set a bit higher. Pushing on then into 2012, it has been a sort of a whirlwind experience. But it is testament to the management teams we have had and even though we have had changes in the management team since 2011, the players and the core values of the group have stayed the same and the management teams have been very willing to take on board things that have worked in previous years and they haven't come in with a new slate and thrown out everything and started off fresh again.

"And it is one thing, we have been blessed with the managements that did come in and especially Declan. He has used the things that worked and he has brought in other things that have improved us and hopefully that will continue for many years."

McGlynn also praises the work done this year by newcomer Stephen Rochford. "It is another voice on the training pitch. I suppose his coaching is different; it is something we haven't experienced. And I suppose he knows none of us and none of us know him and that's a great thing to have at the beginning of the year. Because nobody is relying on their reputation; nobody is relying on their name.

"I suppose Stephen and Karl and Declan, Paul McGonigle, Gary Boyle, they all treat everybody the same. And if somebody is showing on the training pitch they will get their chance and that's the way it is, regardless of who you are.

"I suppose that's one thing that has made the panel stronger."

McGlynn feels that the new blood which has come in to the panel over the last number of years has really freshened things up.

"Those fellas have been playing with Declan in underage set-ups and U-21 set-ups and every year it is testament to the underage set-ups that we have in the county; every year there is a group of three to four players that are able to step up from U-20s or even U-18 and join the senior panel and adapt to life on the senior panel.

"And it is something that's needed. Any group that stays the same for any more than two or three years; you look at the Dublin panel how there is players coming in every year. And not just coming in to be part of the panel but coming in and making a difference. We're just delighted to have the likes of them. Even there are players, the likes of Aaron Doherty, Brendan McCole in the panel may not be getting the same attention as the boys in the first 15, but they are playing a massive role at training every night and pushing everybody on."

He also agrees that there are more options now around the middle of the field to fill the void left by Neil Gallagher's retirement.

"I suppose you do have that little bit more versatility around the team now. Jason McGee and Michael Langan have a good bit of physicality and a good bit of height. I suppose height never harmed any man and it is still a very important part of the game, winning primary possession from kick-outs. I suppose if you have that height advantage over other teams you may come out on top in that kick-out battle.

"And I suppose it does give Michael (Murphy) that extra bit of free leeway to stay up the field that bit more often. And it's something we are blessed to have in the county."

There is no doubt that the mindset of the mature players is having an effect on the younger brigade.

"Well, I suppose for us it's habit more so than anything. Every day you come you want to do your best. And it is a matter of trying to instil those values in the younger players. In fairness, without the attitude of those younger players, they wouldn't take those values on board.

"They have to get great credit because I know if you put myself and Neil McGee back to our younger days we may not have had the same attitude as the young players are coming in with nowadays.

"I suppose, too, you have to give huge credit to Michael Murphy who has been captain and leader of the group since 2011. And I suppose he's the man at the top; he's leading the group and he notonly leads by words, every night he's leading by actions too.

"I suppose when they see that leadership and that leadership being put into action it's very hard not to fall into line."

McGlynn is not too worried about records, just winning the next final. "Yeah, that's it. Whatever day we stop playing intercounty football those records will be great to look back on. But for now, we've got 10 days out from an Ulster final and it's Cavan that stands in our way.

"It's going to be a Cavan team that are going to be desperate to win an Ulster title. I suppose we know that from 2013, we met a Monaghan team probably that were desperate to win an Ulster title. That day it didn't go so well for us, even though probably we were favourites after winning the All-Ireland in 2012.

"So a lot of the older lads in the panel have that experience in the locker and it is definitely an experience we would be looking to ward against, so we will. And it is definitely a message we will be driving home to the younger lads, that despite what anyone says outside of the circle it is another game of football and Cavan will go into it with every much chance as Donegal."

It has been a great career for McGlynn, who knows that there may not be too many more big days. "Regardless of age, every final could be your last, especially every Ulster final. Even this year alone, Down and Armagh having a draw; Cavan and Armagh having a draw; you look at Derry putting it up to Tyrone and ourselves and Tyrone, every single game in that championship has been competitive and any day you are not on your game, you lose that chance of an Ulster title.

"We know going into the game against Cavan it's going to be the same story; if we're not on our game and we don't produce a better performance than we did against Tyrone that Cavan are going to be going down the road with their first Anglo Celt in a number of years and we'd be left very disappointed," says McGlynn.