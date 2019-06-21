Michael Carr remembers 1983 and gives present Donegal team the thumbs up

In the only other Ulster final between Donegal and Cavan, Kilcar's Michael Carr was named man of the match and the styling half-back is very confident that Donegal can add another Ulster title on Sunday.

"I can't imagine us losing, but then I couldn't imagine us losing in 2013 either. Since then I don't know what happened that day.

"I can't see how Cavan will upset us enough. We might be cagey with them in the beginning. We won't be going out to give a display of football. Sometimes that can happen after a game like we played against Tyrone. You have to close the game off and get it through it one way or another, should you win by just a point," says Carr.

There are many changes in Gaelic football since then and Carr has some funny quips about the differences.

"Everything is built around the team nowadays. You could be a long time waiting on a pass when I was playing.

"Nowadays young boys are coached so well and they are all part of the team. Also to be substituted nowadays is no disgrace; in my day it was a disgrace to be substituted. Nowadays, it is all about the panel," he says.

In relation to modern technology with players wearing GPS systems, Carr laughs: "If we had those machines on we might only have lasted 10 or 15 minutes. Brian (McEniff) and Austin Coughlin would have been scratching their heads," quips Carr.

For Donegal supporters of a certain vintage, there is the picture from the final of Carr being presented with the man of the match award sporting a black eye that was almost closed.

"It was of a feal tough game that you were expected to win. And Cavan were 1-1 up on us and I tell you, it was a struggle.

"It was a real warm day and a fierce struggle right up to the end to beat them. They were probably on top of us around the middle of the field, I think, for a long period.

"Like all Ulster finals, it was nearly there to be lost at stages and that would have been unthinnkable. They were quite a good side, but we had just the will to win.

"We had all them young fellas, fresh from the U-21 and it was going to be the start of something new. It wasn't easy and I don't think any Cavan team is going to be easy."

The Kilcar man knows that Cavan had a strong tradition which the carry into finals. "I suppose for them, I don't know when they were last in an Ulster final. It is a big occasion and we are so used to being an Ulster final. There was a different expectation when we were playing. That was only Donegal's sixth Ulster final.

"I remember back in '74 and I was playing in that, but that was only the second we had ever won. The spectators really enjoyed 1983 and there were big expectations after the semi-final win over Monaghan. I suppose we weren't up to scratch in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Carr talks about four or five survivors from 1974 including Noel McCole, Michael Lafferty, Paul McGettigan, Seamus Bonar and Kieran Keeney. "Finian (Ward) missed out because of injury.

"Kieran Keeney, a man that is forgotten sometimes, was there and it was Kieran who got the winning score in '74.

"I remember we had a lot of young fellas with a long career in front of them and we didn't know at that stage what was in front of them."

Looking ahead to Sunday, Carr feels that Donegal will need to be careful: "They have nothing to lose and deep down they will think they can win it. But for us, it would be unimaginable that we could lose. It is a big occasion.

"This Donegal team have been in so many Ulster finals now I don't think the favourites' tag will affect them. They have the scope and they have a couple of big players and I don't think Cavan have the stuff to mark our big players out of it.

"It is obvious you have Ryan McHugh, Paddy McBrearty, Michael Murphy, who Donegal were without for much of the National League. Declan Bonner has had to play without big players in the league for the last few years and I think that is to our advantage now.

"You have Paddy McGrath that's very experienced in there; a goalkeeper who is very good at kick-outs."

Asked if he would like to be playing on the present Donegal team: "God I would love to be 30 or 40 years younger. You would often wonder how it would be. The commitment now is different. I was trying to run a business as well, which is not possible.

"Years ago we could play for 60 minutes and not get a kick of the ball. That's not possible any more. Corner-forwards had to stay in then and not come out. It would be great to put the clock back and try it.

"The level of fitness you would need now would be way, way beyond (what we were used to). You would have to come up the requirements. We can't unfortunately turn the clock back."

Talking about the present Donegal side he feels there have been changes that have worked well. "They have lost and they have gained. I'm looking at forwards that have come in instead of the likes of Colm McFadden and backs that home come instead of Lacey. We are able to compete with the best," said Carr, who said he would prefer to see Michael Murphy inside more often.

"Everyone now has to carry ball at speed. Our whole game has changed and it is more exciting. We were accused of being defensive, but that sort of the game is now forgotten about and fair play to the manager in being brave enough to take that on."

He had special mention for Jamie Brennan saying it is very difficult to make the breakthrough in the front line It's not easy to come in to a team and be comfortable. He takes on his man and that's the one thing that any defender hates. He can take a score. I watched him at club level even when his team were getting well beaten, he was still the man.

"If you can get the ball into Paddy (McBrearty). He is very good under a high ball or even a 50/50 ball. We're well equipped up front now. We seem to have a set of forwards who are dangerous when they get the ball."

Like always he is looking forward to Ulster final day. "Every time you go up. It is such an occasion. The people gather on the street. Clones on an Ulster final day is something special and you would hate to think it would be played somewhere else some time. It just wouldn't be the same for us in Donegal.

"You can't take it for granted either. You get so many years like that on the top. Some of them lads have four or five Ulster championship medals. Nobody previous to that had more than that. Seamus Bonar was the first to get three.

"These fellas are into a different league and overall this team is relatively young.

"I'm really looking forward to the final and hopefully it will be a nice day," says Carr.