THE SPORTING DIARY: 23rd final and Donegal have the leaders to make it title No 10

Just checking out Fr Seán’s Ulster final stats got me thinking about Donegal’s Ulster finals - 22 of them since their first appearance in 1963.

Of those 22 I have been at 20, missing out the 1963 and 1966 finals. When you add in two replays (1974 and 1989) the thought occurred that my generation has been blessed with big days out supporting Donegal.

In some ways the Donegal supporters have been spoiled of late. That a handful of Donegal players will be in line for a fifth Ulster championship medal and playing in their eighth final in nine years is nothing short of incredible.

We are witnessing a glory period for the county and we must pay tribute to all involved over the last nine seasons - players, managers and backroom teams.

We are blessed to have a leader in the form of Michael Murphy, who has become much more than the spiritual leader of the team. I’ve heard it said many times that he has too much influence. What claptrap. The reason he is such a great leader is because he takes responsibility and is asking his fellow players to play for the team.

And when you have a leader doing things the right way, then he is not asking others to do something that he is not prepared to do himself.

Donegal head to Clones on Sunday as odds-on favourites, but the only people talking about that are on the outside. The Donegal players and management will go into their bubble and will just talk about getting their plan executed. They know if they can produce their best on the day they will not be far away.

What comes across this year is that there is a happy camp in Donegal. And more than anything, that is a vital ingredient. Getting to the right levels means that players have to keep improving and that is something we have seen in Donegal this year.

It is the only yardstick by which a manager and coaches can be judged. If they can bring a little individual improvement to each player, then the big result is that the team becomes a stronger unit.

And that is why Donegal are back in an Ulster final. While Monaghan and Tyrone went back a step, Donegal improved. There are so many examples to back this up; Stephen McMenamin becoming a tower of strength beside Neil McGee; Paddy McGrath even keener for work; Ryan McHugh getting his mojo back; Hugh McFadden doing the work of three men; Jamie Brennan getting to the level of a real top quality forward; Ciaran Thompson improving his workrate significantly; Jason McGee and Michael Langan taking much more prominent roles. Eoghan Bán Gallagher is back to his flying best while Dáire Ó Baoill and Niall O’Donnell are learning the ropes.

It is good to see Eoin McHugh getting to those levels too. He took a year out but looks to have worked really hard at making up for lost time. I could go on and on.

And with veterans Neil McGee, Frank McGlynn, Leo McLoone and Murphy showing the example, Donegal are in a good place at the moment.

The return of Paul ‘Papa’ Durcan to the group has also seemed to have had a significant impact and while we will never know for sure, Shaun Patton’s performance against Tyrone surely benefited from Durcan’s wise counsel.

It is hard not to be confident ahead of Sunday although the weather forecast is suggesting that it will be wet in Clones - and that could be an equaliser.

Looking at Cavan, it is logical to think that Donegal have the better footballers, and that is a good start. But having the better footballers alone will not win an Ulster final; it will come down to application. And it is here that logic would suggest that Donegal have the leaders necessary to make sure the application is right.

Look out for Frank McGlynn coming in after 48-50 minutes. The Glenfin man is just as capable as Cian Mackey for Cavan in making a valuable contribution.

It could be a swansong for McGlynn and Neil McGee and adding another medal as well as winning Donegal’s 10th Ulster title would be just reward for two great careers in the Donegal jersey.

That great Donegal-Cavan connection

While Martin McHugh’s contribution as manager of the last Cavan team to win an Ulster title in 1997 remains high on the Donegal-Cavan connection, the link that began with Columba McDyer in 1947 has to be tops.

Donal Reid in his column this week has the remarkable story of how Columba met his wife Peggy at a dance in the Town Hall in Ballina during the Big Snow of 1947 and then fate saw a twist also to his football career when Monaghan and Cavan drew lots for his services.

Cavan were the winners and McDyer wore the No 8 jersey as the Breffni men went all the way to All-Ireland success with the final played at the Polo Grounds in New York.

It is a story worth reading (see Page 64).

The Cavan team was immortalised in song and poetry and this week I had a visit from Edmund Brennan who had memorised the verse allocated to our Columba.

McDyer bold, he did uphold

The jersey he did wear

He was like an eel

Could twist and reel

And drop them in the square

There will be some good memories on Sunday in the McDyer household in Glenties as Donegal and Cavan do battle. Columba played his part for Donegal when he returned to the county. He would have enjoyed the build-up to the big game and would marvel at the achievements of the Donegal team over the last nine years.

Back in 2000 when the Donegal Democrat asked the Donegal supporters to pick their team of the Millennium, I always remember getting an entry from Columba, naming the entire 1992 team - saying that they were the team that made the breakthrough and were worthy of being picked en masse.

It was a measure of the man!