Declan Bonner says Donegal ready for Ulster final challenge

Declan Bonner was involved in six Ulster senior finals as a player and on Sunday he will be involved in his third as a manager when Donegal take on Cavan in the decider in St Tiernachs Park, Clones.

And with everyone of his panel back in full training, the Na Rossa man was in confident mood when he spoke to the press on Wednesday night of last week.

"Everyone is training. Caolan McGonagle is back training so we have a full squad available now," said Bonner with no worries over Jason McGee, who went off early against Tyrone. "He just got a bang and had a dead leg. He's fine.

"The training is fairly competitive so you are always keeping your fingers crossed. But these boys are going at it (in training). It's one thing beating Tyrone but there's nothing handed out. We have to get ready for the challenge of Cavan in the Ulster final and we need improvement from Saturday night (against Tyrone).

"That's what we're looking for now over the next four or five sessions."

Bonner says he is taking no notice of what supporters and the pundits are saying as regard Donegal being raging hot favourites.

"We don't actually listen to what's going on. We get ready for a game and I felt in the build up for the last couple of weeks that these boys were ready for last Saturday evening. And they brought that level of performance that got us the victory.

"But there is still room for improvement and that's the reality of it. As I say it's Cavan this time around; it's an Ulster final and it's a good place to be. But it's only a good place to be if you go and win it now."

He also feels that for his players there is no issue about being favourites. "It's not because there are a lot of experienced players there. I know there are a lot of young lads in there too. It's not a factor because we know we have an Ulster final that's not easy. There are no easy Ulster finals won.

"We have to get ready but with the experienced lads driving it on every night, it's not a factor. The young lads that are in there are level headed and I don't believe they are paying that much attention to what is going on on the outside

"We know we have a big game against Cavan. I have watched Cavan over the last two weeks and they have been very, very impressive to be quite honest. They kicked 23 points against Armagh at the weekend and they have some outstanding players.

"They are well set-up and they are playing the type of football that all the top teams are playing. They go man to man; they have threats all over the field, Gearoid McKiernan, Dara McVeety, Cian Mackey coming off the bench; Martin Reilly, Niall Murray, you can name them, they are all really (good players); Killian Clarke at centre-half, Patrick Faulkner at 3, Moynagh at 4. They are all good, good players and a lot of these have won U-21 medals and they have been there for five or six years now.

"Mickey Graham has come in and he has galvanised them. Mickey has had a very big year in terms of club and intercounty. Going into an Ulster final now, there will be huge hype around Cavan because Cavan is a proud GAA county and it has been 18 or 19 years since they have been in an Ulster final.

"It's a huge, huge occasion for them, but also for us. And the message I want to send out we need huge backing for Donegal for this match and it's up to clubs to get their tickets in order. Because any tickets left over are likely to end up in Cavan. The Donegal support has been very good but we need a real big push over the next week to get them into Clones.

"I know Mickey (Graham) well. I've know him for a good number of years. He has managed a good number of clubs around Cavan and then moved into Longford. He has had his eye on this job for a while and he has done a very good job. They are playing good football, playing a good brand of football.

"They beat Monaghan and beat the well in the first round; Armagh to me were one of the best sides we met in the league this year. We found it tough against them. They (Cavan) beat them well. The last day out they were very impressive. So we look at all that and no matter what else is written about favourites, etc., whatodds we are; it doesn't really come into it. We have a job to do and we are going to get ready for that challenge."

The Donegal boss is very happy with the way his side have dealt with the big games and the discipline they have shown.

Bonner is fully aware of the history that some of his team are making by playing in their eighth final. "For these fellas to be playing in seven or eight finals is a magnificent achievement. It is just the way they conduct themselves.

"The way the modern game has gone, it's the way you live your life. It's not about coming to training on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and doing a couple of gym sessions. It's 24/7; it's what you eat, what you sleep, how you rest and recover. The guys who are still here are really professional. You talk about Frank and Neil, Paddy McGrath, Leo McLoone, Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty. They are real leaders and the young lads coming up see that.

"These are great role models."

Bonner said he was on the Hill in 1983 when Donegal last met Cavan in an Ulster final and was taken into the Doengal panel for the following National League.

Asked about the contribution of former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford to the Donegal success this year, he said: "Stephen has been outstanding. It was key to get that. When I sat down last year. We had got so far and we definitely had made progress. It wasn't easy convincing the likes of Frank and Neil to come back in after 2017.

"I felt we needed to step it up again. I had known Stephen and I went to meet him. I thought it first it mightn't have been a runner. No, he was interested from day one and in terms of coaching and in terms of what he has brought has been invaluable."

For the final word on Sunday next Bonner had a warning: "Every day you go out. If you don't get to the levels that we know we can get to. If we don't get to those levels Cavan will win the match."