MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Donegal must bring right intensity to ensure win

As many Donegal supporters left Breffni Park after the Tyrone game, few were bothered about who would win between Armagh and Cavan. There was an air of confidence because we had taken care of many people's favourites, Tyrone.

One thing is for certain, neither Declan Bonner, his management team or the Donegal players would be taking anyone for granted, regardless of who they have beaten in earlier rounds.

That’s not the way it works; it never did. Supporters may take on board many things said in the press and look back on history but it counts for nothing when the ball is thrown in.

If we look at the way Donegal played against Fermanagh in the opening round of the Ulster championship, you would have been forgiven if you went to Breffni for the Tyrone game more in hope than being confident of a win. Likewise when Cavan beat Monaghan in their first round game you would have put them as firm favourites to beat Armagh. While they won the replay well, Armagh were nowhere near their best and know they should have won the first day.

So while it’s the only way we can gauge players' form and fitness is by looking back at previous games, it counts for nothing when the next game starts.

What Mickey Graham and Declan Bonner can take from each game is what worked best of them both in defence and attack. They will assess each other’s style of play and the stand-out players in each squad; they will set out a plan to stop the opposition and play in a certain way, but that can go out the window with a player being injured, a black card to one of your main players or even a sending off.

The referee and how he interrupts the game will have a huge bearing on the result. The weather can play it’s part also; a wet, slippy day with a bit of wind can even things up very quickly and while most things can be planned for, a lot can be left to the will of the gods.

Donegal are expected to win the game. After beating Tyrone much now is expected from Declan Bonner’s side. In the past that may have been a problem, not any more. Players are well coached in what to say and how to treat interviews; they will give very little away and will leave nothing for the opposition to use against them.

They will not get drawn in by all the media attention or the hype that comes with playing in a provincial final. They will also know that the space they were afforded against Fermanagh or Tyrone will not be there come Sunday.

Cavan will come with hunger and enthusiasm; they will not have visions of competing with Dublin for an All-Ireland crown; they are in the process of building for the future with many of the players involved in the Ulster winning U-21 teams between 2011 to 2014, so Sunday is their All-Ireland final.

Cavan teams always play with that hunger and desire that has been the cornerstone of their success in the past. Under Mattie McGleenan, they struggled with getting the right intensity going into big games. Mickey Graham has changed all that. He, like Declan Bonner, has been there; he knows what’s expected when you put on the Cavan jersey and he seems to have instilled that in his players.

Cavan will know that Donegal have plenty of players who can change the course of a game with every possession and while most of the focus will be on the likes of Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan, Paddy McBrearty or Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Donegal have a lot of firepower elsewhere and while they may have struggled at times through the first half of the national league and against Fermanagh they looked ordinary enough, they certainly came alive against Tyrone and probably gave their best display since they beat Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final of 2014.

I doubt if Cavan will try and go toe to toe with them; they will defend in numbers, try and catch Donegal on the break and take advantage of every opportunity that comes their way.

Likewise I don’t see Donegal opening up too much early on. They will try and build up a lead and entice the Cavan team out of their defensive shape, but they will be reluctant to open up themselves and will be aware of what Cavan have to offer when they play and that they are capable of an upset as they have already shown against Monaghan in the first round.

For Donegal going into the Super 8s as Ulster champions for the second year in-a-row would certainly give Declan Bonner, his management team and the players a great opportunity to build towards getting to the next phase of their development.

Getting to an All-Ireland semi-final would be a natural progression. Cavan will not be an easy opposition, they will come with a fire in their bellies. Their supporters have been starved of success at senior level for a long time; they have a proud history in the GAA and want to get back to the top table.

Donegal will want to make sure that they don’t give Cavan any sniff of success. Donegal have to be ruthless from the start; they have to be clinical with any opportunities they get and put Cavan on their back foot from the outset. If they do that and use their know how and experience then I have no doubt that Michael Murphy will pick up yet another Anglo Celt.