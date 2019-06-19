Katie-George Dunlevy back on home ground next week in Irish Championships

Katie-George Dunlevy will be back on familiar ground next week when she takes part in the Irish National Championships which will be hosted in Derry City.

Katie-George, whose father John is a Mountcharles native, and her tandem partner Eve McChrystal will take on all-comers in the Irish National Championships on Thursday next, June 27, including the men.

The race is set to take place mainly in Donegal so it will be the first time ever for Katie-George to race in her father's home county.

The pair have already secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics after winning a World Cup event in Belgium recently.

After the Irish Championships, Katie-George will begin preparations for the World Championships which take place in The Netherlands in September (11-16) and after that they will take part in the Yorkshire Racing event.