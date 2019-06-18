Donegal woman Amber Barrett signs for leading German football club

Former Donegal Gaelic footballer and Irish International Amber Barrett is joining the ranks of professional football.

The Milford woman, a final year student at NUI Maynooth, who plays for top League of Ireland side Peamount United in Dublin,is joining leading German club FC Koln in Cologne

She is joining on a two year contract after scoring 30 goals for Peamount United, including seven hat-tricks, this season in the League of Ireland.

From a strong GAA family background Amber played Gaelic football at all levels for Donegal from underage right up to senior and was a member of the first Ulster Senior Championship winning Donegal ladies team in 2015. She remained on the Donegal squad for two more seasons before deciding to commit full time to soccer.