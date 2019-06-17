Donegal are third favourites to win All-Ireland  championship ahead of Ulster final

Donegal have been installed as third favourites for the All-Ireland ahead of Sunday’s Ulster final meeting with Cavan, in St Tiernach’s Park, in Clones.

In the latest prices released by Boylesports, Declan Bonner’s charges are priced at odds of 10/1 behind money on favourites Dublin who can be backed at 1/2 with Munster finalists Kerry at 5/1.

Mayo, the defeated Connacht semi-finalists, are available at 12/1 with defeated Ulster semi-finalists Tyrone next at odds of 20/1.

Donegal's Ulster final opponents Cavan are among the also rans and are priced at 80/1 while new Connacht champions Roscommon have had their odds slashed to 40/1 from 80/1 following yesterday’s sensational Connacht final win over Galway in Salthill.

Defeated Connacht finalists Galway can be backed at 25/1 with Monaghan and Meath available at 66/1. The other remaining counties are available at 80/1.