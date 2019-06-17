Donegal All-County League Division Three round-up of weekend games

Burt kept up their great run at the top of Division Three with another win, this time away to Fanad Gaels.

Gaeil Fhánada 0-10

Burt 0-14

Burt led 0-9 to 0-6 at the break with points from Joe Boyle (4), the McHughs and Denver.

BURT: K Brady; C Porter, Stephen O’Donnell, D Gallagher; P McHugh (0-1), M Donaghey, D Grant; M McElhinney, C O’Donnell; S McHugh (0-2), C McDermott (0-1), C Gallagher; C Carlin, D Kelly (0-3), J Boyle (0-5). Subs: J O’Brien (0-1), Matthew Doherty (0-1)

GAEIL FHANADA: Eoin Mc Gonigle; Johnny Gallagher, Jimmy Coyle, Joe Blaney; Conor McGonigle,Fergus Friel, Paul Coyle; Bernard McGettigan, Oisín Shiels; Eoghan Carr (0-1), Brian McVeigh (0-1), Niall Carr; Darren McElwaine, Seamí ‘Nanny’ Friel (0-7), Mark Friel (0-1).

Subs: Michael Sweeney for N Carr, Shaun Kerr for B McVeigh, John Friel for P Coyle

Malin 1-16

Downings 1-11

Malin came from behind to topple Downings over the line in a tasty game inspired by key performances from Seamus Houghton and Daniel McDaid.

In a game that was ecstatic and full of energy from the offset, Downings let a slender lead slip from their grasp, as team talisman Lorcan Connor failed to bring his usual prolific scoring boots to the show.

Downings started the brighter of the two teams as a series of scores from Shane McTeague, Allen Pasoma, Ronan Gallagher and a thunderbolt goal from Lorcan Connor.

Malin hit back hard before the break with a fisted point from Seamus Houghton, veteran Paul McLaughlin and a neat finish into the back of the net from Stephen McLaughlin.

Downings went in leading by one point.

Malin turned the game around majorly in the second half as Seamus Houghton was on top form with his velcro-like hands to swoop any ball in his zone.

Paul McLaughlin was firing on all cylinders once again as his bulbous scoring record rolled on.

Late substitute Daniel McDaid calmed Malin's nerves with three quick points ensuring Malin's win.

Malin now go level on points with Fanad and Downings in third position, two points off Naomh Muire in second and a total of six behind Burt, whom Malin visit next weekend.

MALIN: Darragh McLaughlin; Conor Byrne, Ciaran Doherty, Ciaran McColgan; Sean Byrne, Damien Harkin, Oisin McGonagle; Christopher McLaughlin (0-1), Joe Doherty; Danny McCarron, Stephen McLaughlin (1-1), Christopher Doherty; Conor McGeoghegan (0-1), Seamus Houghton (0-6), Paul McLaughlin (0-3). Subs:John G McDermott, Thomas McLaughlin, Darren McLarkey, Daniel McDaid(0-3), Seamus Doherty, Daniel Houghton,

DOWNINGS: Brendan McGee; Max Davis, Ben McNutt, Hugo Davis; Finian McClafferty (0-1), Gary McClafferty (0-3), Shane McTeague; James L McBride (0-3), Ronan Gallagher; Oisin Boyce, Kevin Doherty, Conor Boyce; Allen Pasoma (0-1), Lorcan Connor(1-3), Eric Roberts.

Convoy 0-12

Naomh Ultan 0-6

Impressive Convoy had a good home win over understrength visiting Naomh Ultan in Convoy.

The winners led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval with the scores coming from Joe McGill who hit three fine efforts with Dean Bonner, John Doherty and Laurence McMullan supplying the rest.

For an outgunned Naomh Ultan Cian Kennedy and Dermot Gallier replied.

The home side stretched their lead in the second half with McGill, Bonner, McMullan and Conor McNulty getting the final scores with Kennedy and Gallier replying for the losers

CONVOY SCORERS: Joe McGill 0-6,5f, Dean Bonner 0-2, Laurence McMullan 0-2, John Doherty 0-1, Conor McNulty 0-1.

NAOMH ULTAN SCORERS: Cian Kennedy 0-3, Dermot Gallier 0-3.