Glenfin complete double over Buncrana to stay in promotion hunt in Division Two

Glenfin maintained their push for promotion with a comfortable six point win over Buncana in Pairc Taobhoige on Sunday.



Glenfin ……… 2-15

Buncrana ……..2-9



Ronan Carlin and Daithi Carr scored the goals and Gerard Ward kicked six points for Mark McGinty’s young side that dominated for most of the 60 plus minutes.

John Campbell top scored for the Inishowen men with 1-4 while Oisin Doherty chipped in with 0-4 and Aedan Stokes scored a late goal.

Glenfin led by five points at half-time courtesy of points from Gerard Ward, Gary Dorrian, Ciaran Brady, Daniel McGlynn and Stephen Carr. Oisin Dohetry and John Campbell kicked the first half points for Buncrana.

Glenfin were in the driving seat after Ronan Carlin struck for the first of the Glenfin’s goal and when Buncrana lost Noel McLaughlin to a red card early in the second half after picking up a second yellow card the writing was on the wall.

Campbell and Doherty did reduce the margin back to four but the locals pulled away again and Daithi Carr sealed the deal with the second of Glenfin’s goals.

Glenfin had John Harkin sent off in the closing seconds before Aedan Stokes struck late for Buncrana.



GLENFIN: Liam O’Meara; Gary Dorrian (0-2), John Harkin, Martin O’Donnell; Kyle Dohetry, Daniel McGlynn (0-1), Stephen Carr (0-1); Stephen Ward, Packie McGrath; Odhran McGlynn, Ronan Carolan (1-0), Matthew McGinley; Kyle O’Meara, Gerard Ward (0-6,3f), Ciaran Brady (0-3). Subs: Kaine McGlynn (0-2) for K O’Meara, Daithi Carr (1-0) for S Ward, Ross Marley for D McGlynn.

BUNCRANA: Harry Doherty; Conor Grant, Bruce Waldron, John Paul McKenna; Ben Doherty, Aedan Stokes, Noel McLaughlin; Jack O’Loughlin, Peter McLaughlin;m Oisin O’Flaherty, Ben Bradley (0-1,1f), Matthew Mullhollan; Oisin Doherty (0-4), John Campbell (1-4,4f), Adrian Doherty. Subs: Oisin Hegarty for M Mullholand, Keegan Hegarty for O Hegarty, black card, Paul Nelson for J O’Loughlin.

REFEREE: Declan Callaghan (Kilcar)