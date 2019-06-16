Dungloe get revenge over Aodh Ruadh in return fixture in Rosses Park

Dungloe got back to winning ways defeating Aodh Ruadh in Rosses park on Sunday.

Dungloe 2-15

Aodh Ruadh 3-7

It was end to end football and the home side were determined to get revenge after suffering defeat in Ballyshannon last week.

Dungloe stamped their mark on the game from the throw-in when Cory Gallagher was fouled as he headed for the Aodh Ruadh goals and Adam Neely duly converted the free.

Both sides hit wides before Conor Greene abd Cory Gallagher hit points to put the home side three points up with five mins gone. But Aodh Ruadh on their next attack finished to the back of the Dungloe with Shane McGrath the scorer.

On nine minutes Aodh Ruadh was gifted another goal when keeper Rodgers was adjudged to have committed a foul and Phillip Patton converted the penalty.

David McCarron pointed for Dungloe and Conor Greene hit a volley to the back of the net to put the home side in front on 11 minutes. Aodh Ruadh's Oisin Rooney levelled matters on 14 mins and put the visitors in front pointing on 17 minutes. Cory Gallagher pointed for Dungloe but Darren Drummond put his side one up again as the clock ticked donw.

Conor Greene pointed and again a Philip Patton free put Aodh Ruadh ahead before Adam Neely goaled after getting on to the end of a long ball in from a free. Neely pointed in injury time to leave the half time score Dungloe 2-7 Aodh Ruadh 2-4.

The home side started the second half as they finished the first. Two Conor Greene points put five betwee the sides with four minutes gone but again Aodh Ruadh pounced on a mix up in the Dungloe goals and Shane McGrath goaled reducing the margin to two points. Cian Dolan pointed on 37 mintues to reduce the margin to one.

The home side stepped up a gear and points from Cory Gallagher, Adam Neely (2) and Conor Greene stretched the home side's lead with 14 minutes to go.

As the rain got heavier both sides had wides and stray passes from the home side were punished by Aodh Ruadh. A Philip Patton free kept the visitors' hopes alive but Conor O'Donnell hit a point for Dungloe on 58 minutes.

Aodh Ruadh's Nathan Boyle was dismissed on a second yellow for a foul on a Dungloe back as they cleared out the ball. Patton pointed for the home side again on 30 minutes but Adam Neely ensured the points were staying in Dungloe when he pointed in injury .

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers; Jack Scally, Jason McBride, Matt Ward, Conor O'Donnell (0-1), Mark Curran, Barry Curran, Noel McBride, Cory Gallagher (0-3) Christy Greene, Gerard Walsh, David McCarron (0-1), Adam Neely (1-5,1f), Conor Greene (1-5) Daniel Ward, Subs Shaun Wallace for Jason McBride, Luke Neely for Christy Greene.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle, Callum O'Halloran, Colm Kelly, Michael Ward, Michael McKenna, Darren DrummonD (0-1), Johnny Gethins, Cian Dolan (0-1), Eamon McGrath, Nathan Boyle, Niall Murray, Philip Patton (1-3,pen,2f), Shane McGrath (2-0), Oisin Rooney (0-2), Diarmuid McInerney. Subs: Daniel Warnock for Michael Ward, Patrick Gillespie for Diarmuid McInerney

REFEREE: Liam McConigley (Downings)