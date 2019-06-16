Gibbons and Ward score the goals as Glenswilly record second win over Milford

Glenswilly completed back-to-back league wins over Milford with a five point win in Pairc Naomh Columba, Glenswilly.



Glenswilly …….. 2-11

Milford …………..0-11



Joe Gibbons and Eamonn Ward scored the goals for Glenswilly that were to prove the difference between the sides at the final whistle.

The versatile Joe Gibbons and full-back Eamonn Ward scored the goals in an evenly contested first half that saw the sides to go in level at the break 2-3 to 0-9.

Christopher Barrett, Cathal McGettigan, Luke Barrett and Darragh Black scored the points for Milford, who got off to a good start with the game’s three opening points.

Milford could manage only two more points in the second half as the locals took complete control to outscore Milford by nine points to two for another big win.



GLENSWILLY: Gerard McGrenra; Shane McDaid, Eamonn Ward, Paddy Diver; Ruairi Crawford, Mark McAteer (0-1), Paddy Diver; Caoimhinn Marley (0-3), Stephen O’Donnell (0-1); Joe Gibbons (1-1), Ciaran Bonner (0-1), Oisin Crawford; Patrick Boyle, Brian Farrelly, Keelan McFadden. Subs: Donnacha Gallagher (0-3) for P Boyle, Jason McGeehin (0-1) for R Crawford, Christopher McMonagle for B Farrelly (black card).



MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Peter Curran, Conor McNulty, Brandon Toye; Anthony Fisher, James Doyle, TJ Evesson; Luke Barrett (0-2), Rory O'Donnell; Gary Merritt (0-2), Christopher Barrett (0-3), Patrick Ferry; Kyle Black, Darragh Black (0-1), Cathal McGettigan (0-3,2f,1’45’). Subs: Pauric Curley for P Ferry, Lorcan Friel for R O’Donnell, Cormac Friel for C Barrett black card.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely