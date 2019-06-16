Bundoran take the points against Cloughaneely after long trip to Falcarragh

Bundoran made the trip to Falcarragh and went home with the league points thanks to a good second half display.

Cloughaneely 2-07

Realt na Mara 2-12

The rain started right on cue as the ball was thrown in at Cloughaneely’s home pitch for the season at PCC, Falcarragh.

It made for slippy playing conditions throughout the game. Realt na Mara secured their first point of the day from Johnny Boyle straight from throw-in. The home side responded strongly scoring 1-1 in the first three minutes.

Paul Sweeney, who is back in action for Cloughaneely, knocked over the point which was quickly backed up by a goal from Mark Harley after he found himself one on one with the keeper.

The Bundoran side then had an excellent goal chance when Alan Gallagher was one-on-one with keeper Shaun McClafferty. However he chose to knock it over the crossbar.

The home side were then dealt a blow in the 5th minute when the referee awarded Realt na Mara a much disputed goal after he felt the ball had ventured over the line after a goalmouth fumble involving Darragh Hoey.

Cillian Gallagher pointed for Cloughaneely in the 11th minute but Realt na Mara edged further ahead with points from Cian McEniff, Michael McEniff and Niall Carr.

Cloughaneely dug deep in the final 10 minutes of the first half with Shaun McGarvey notching up two points and Paul Sweeney netting a goal after a superb supply from Cillian Gallagher leaving the home side two up going into the second half.

Realt na Mara had the edge in a lacklustre second half - scoring 1-7 to Cloughaneely’s three points. The visitors scored 1-3 without response within the first eight minutes.

Cian McEniff netted a goal after he produced a great run and found himself on the receiving end again after offloading the ball to Alan Russell. McEniff, Russell and substitute Clancy all secured points.

Cloughaneely clawed back three points from Cillian Gallagher and Shaun McGarvey midway through the second half. The home side were dealt a further knock when Kevin Mulhern and Michael Fitzgerald were shown the sideline in the closing stages of the game.

Further points from Russell, Timmy Govorov and Clancy for Realt na Mara finished off the game securing another two valuable league points for the Bundoran side.

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty, Cian McFadden, Fionn McGinley, Michael Fitzgerald, Noel Sweeney, Mark Harley (1-0), Ciaran McFadden, Ciaran Scanlon, Kevin Mulhern, Ciaran McGeady, Aidan Doohan, Paul Sweeney (1-1), Shaun Maguire, Shaun McGarvey (0-4, 2F), Cillian Gallagher (0-2)

REALT NA MARA: Conor Carty, Alan Gallagher (0-1), Darmuid McCaughey, Matthew Duffy, Oisin Walsh, Paul Murphy, Johnny Boyle (0-1) , Michael McEniff (0-1), Niall Carr (0-1), Shane McGowan, Darragh Hoey (1-0), Timmy Govorov (0-1), Tommy Hourihane (0-1), Cian McEniff (1-2), Alan Russell (0-2). Sub: Gary Clancy (0-2)