Termon got back to winning ways with home win over Four Masters

Termon got back to winning ways with a hard fought four point win over Four Masters at the Burn Road.



Termon 2-13

Four Masters 2-9



Caolan McDaid and Daniel Conaghan scored the goals and Daire McDaid kicked nine points for the locals who led by a single point at half-time, 1-5 to 0-7.

Caolan McDaid kicked the first half goal and Daire McDaid and Christy Connaghan scored the points for Termon with David Quinn, Conor McDaid and Oisin Reid on target for Four Masters points.

Termon struck a goal and three quick points on the resumption to open up an eight point lead.

A John Boyle goal revived Four Masters but the hill was too high to climb and Termon pulled away again before Jamie Crawford struck for a second Four Masters goal deep in injury time.



TERMON: Michael Boyle; Caolan Gallagher, Barry Gallagher, Sean O'Donnell; Ryan McFadden, Nathan McElwaine (0-1), Shane Doherty; Aiden Sweeney, Kevin McDaid; Christy Connaghan (0-1), Ricky Gallagher, Caolan McDaid (1-0); Daire McDaid (0-9), Enda McCormick (0-1). Subs: Daniel Conaghan (1-0), Steve McDaid, Anthony Grant.



FOUR MASTERS: Thomas McCann; Dylan Kennedy, Kevin Breslin, Cathal Canavan; Aaron McCrea, John Boyle (1-0), Sean O'Kennedy; Kevin McBrearty, Patrick Reid, Emnett Doogan, Matthew McKenna, Oisin Reid (0-1); Barry Dunnion, David Quinn (0-6), Conor McDaid (0-2). Subs: Jamie Crawford (1-0), Conor Rooney, Stephen Graham, Patrick Reid.