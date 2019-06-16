Mark McHugh hits winner for Kilcar from sideline as they keep 100% record in Division One



Kilcar needed two injury time points from Mark Sweeney and Mark McHugh to keep their 100% record intact against St Michaels in Towney.

Kilcar 0-15

St Michaels 1-11

St Michaels led 1-11 to 0-13 with time up but up stepped Mark Sweeney to level matters and then Mark McHugh hit a fantastic winner from the sideline.

St Michaels will be disappointed at not getting something from the game. They led early by 1-2 to 0-1, the goal from Edward O'Reilly.

Kilcar with points from Mark McHugh, Mark Sweeney, Aodhan McGinley and Brian O'Donnell were back on level terms at the break, 0-7 to 1-4.

St Michaels took command again in the second half with points from Edward O'Reilly, Colm McFadden and Christy Toye had St Michael's they were back in front by the 45 minute mark, leading 1-8 to 0=9.

Odhran McFadden and Mark McHugh traded scores but a point from Liam Paul Ferry had the visitors 1-10 to 0-10 ahead

Kilcar hit back with Conor Doherty rattling the crossbar as the ball went over. Mark McHugh (free) and Paddy McShane had Kilcar level with four minutes left.

When Michael McGinley put St Michaels ahead again with two minutes on the clock, they looked good but Kilcar had the final say with the Sweeney and McHugh points to sneak the win and remain top of the league in Division One.